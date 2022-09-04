Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
Stephen A. Smith Walked Off the 'First Take' Set After Mad Dog Picked the Cowboys to Make the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Mad Dog picks the Cowboys to make the Super Bowl and Stephen A. Smith wasn't having it.
NFL・
Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player
Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.
Russell Westbrook Trade from Lakers to Heat 'Makes Sense,' NBA Exec Says
The Los Angeles Lakers have made all of the efforts to publicly back Russell Westbrook this offseason, but it's hard to ignore that a change of scenery would probably be best for both the player and organization. And one team that might actually be a fit for Westbrook at this...
'They Need a Time Machine': League Insiders Aren't Buying What Lakers Are Saying
Everything looked rosy on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the Lakers team facility. Russell Westbrook made nice with Patrick Beverley. Coach Darvin Ham expressed excitement for what's to come this season. In his words, "I have the best seat in the house." But if the Los Angeles Lakers go through...
Russell Westbrook Expected To Attend Players-Only Minicamp; Won’t Be Sent Home If Not Traded
When the Los Angeles Lakers made the trade to bring in point guard Patrick Beverley, rumors immediately began circulating that it made it more likely the team would move on from Russell Westbrook. The history between the two guards dates all the way back to 2013 when Beverley injured Westbrook after unnecessarily going for a steal as Westbrook was calling a timeout.
Watch: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
Video: Storm Crowd Honors Sue Bird with 'Thank You Sue' Chant After Final WNBA Game
Seattle Storm fans showed their appreciation for WNBA legend Sue Bird following the final game of her illustrious career Tuesday night. After Seattle fell 97-92 to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the playoff semifinals and was officially eliminated, the home crowd chanted "thank you Sue," as an emotional Bird took it in:
A'ja Wilson Named 2022 WNBA MVP; Aces Star Previously Won Award in 2020
One day after helping dispatch the Seattle Storm from the 2022 WNBA playoffs, A'ja Wilson earned another victory over Storm star Breanna Stewart. The Las Vegas Aces forward was crowned the WNBA MVP for the second time. She collected 31 first-place votes to 23 for Stewart. Bleacher Report @BleacherReport. 🚨...
Report: Projected No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama to Face G League Ignite in Las Vegas
Neither of the presumptive top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft will be playing college basketball next season. That's not stopping Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson from giving fans a head-to-head preview. Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 will take on Henderson's G League Ignite in two...
NBA Stars and Players Most Likely to Hit 2022-23 Trade Block
Following Donovan Mitchell's trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who's next up on the list of star players to become available? What about players who aren't All-Stars, but can still help push contenders over the top?. To preview which guys will likely hit the trade block this season, we'll break it...
Ranking the NBA's Best Villains of the Past 10 Years
Professional sports remain the peak of reality television, and few leagues offer quite as much drama as the NBA. Like any good story, it has good guys and villains. You can’t really have that tension without having both. And for today’s slideshow, we’re only looking at one side of that coin.
Ranking Best Landing Spots for NBA Veteran Carmelo Anthony
It's mid-September, and Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. In a lot of ways, that shouldn't be surprising. He's 38 years old, and his box plus/minus over the last five years is right around replacement level (in other words, around that of a bench player or end-of-bench player). If...
Breaking down the Patrick Beverley trade to Lakers
Let’s dive into a recent deal between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz. On August 25, the Jazz traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Both Beverley and Johnson are on expiring deals, while Horton-Tucker has a player option for 2023/24.
Mavericks Rumors: DAL Eyeing 'Ball-Handling Veteran'; Dennis Schröder, More Linked
The Dallas Mavericks have "considered the addition of one more ball-handling veteran to its roster before the season starts," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley were in attendance to watch Dennis Schröder at EuroBasket 2022.
