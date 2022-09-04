ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"

There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."

The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player

Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Expected To Attend Players-Only Minicamp; Won’t Be Sent Home If Not Traded

When the Los Angeles Lakers made the trade to bring in point guard Patrick Beverley, rumors immediately began circulating that it made it more likely the team would move on from Russell Westbrook. The history between the two guards dates all the way back to 2013 when Beverley injured Westbrook after unnecessarily going for a steal as Westbrook was calling a timeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

A'ja Wilson Named 2022 WNBA MVP; Aces Star Previously Won Award in 2020

One day after helping dispatch the Seattle Storm from the 2022 WNBA playoffs, A'ja Wilson earned another victory over Storm star Breanna Stewart. The Las Vegas Aces forward was crowned the WNBA MVP for the second time. She collected 31 first-place votes to 23 for Stewart. Bleacher Report @BleacherReport. 🚨...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

NBA Stars and Players Most Likely to Hit 2022-23 Trade Block

Following Donovan Mitchell's trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who's next up on the list of star players to become available? What about players who aren't All-Stars, but can still help push contenders over the top?. To preview which guys will likely hit the trade block this season, we'll break it...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NBA's Best Villains of the Past 10 Years

Professional sports remain the peak of reality television, and few leagues offer quite as much drama as the NBA. Like any good story, it has good guys and villains. You can’t really have that tension without having both. And for today’s slideshow, we’re only looking at one side of that coin.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Ranking Best Landing Spots for NBA Veteran Carmelo Anthony

It's mid-September, and Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. In a lot of ways, that shouldn't be surprising. He's 38 years old, and his box plus/minus over the last five years is right around replacement level (in other words, around that of a bench player or end-of-bench player). If...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Breaking down the Patrick Beverley trade to Lakers

Let’s dive into a recent deal between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz. On August 25, the Jazz traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Both Beverley and Johnson are on expiring deals, while Horton-Tucker has a player option for 2023/24.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Mavericks Rumors: DAL Eyeing 'Ball-Handling Veteran'; Dennis Schröder, More Linked

The Dallas Mavericks have "considered the addition of one more ball-handling veteran to its roster before the season starts," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley were in attendance to watch Dennis Schröder at EuroBasket 2022.
DALLAS, TX

