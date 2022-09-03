Read full article on original website
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB・
Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery Tuesday and is expected to be ready for spring training next season. Cordero was carted off in the fifth inning Monday night after running into the left field wall chasing Randy Arozarena’s double at Tampa Bay. Cordero is hitting .219 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs.
Rays stop Red Sox 4-3 to stay 5 games back of Yankees
By DICK SCANLON Associated Press ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Tampa Bay stopped Boston's five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. New York beat Minnesota 5-2 earlier in the day. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore. With the Rays trailing 3-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Vidal Bruján was hit by a pitch from...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will finish their three-game series at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has been a disaster...
Rays aim to sweep 3-game series against the Red Sox
Boston Red Sox (67-70, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (76-58, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-10, 4.37 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (7-4, 2.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -167, Red Sox +142;...
Naquin, Escobar, Bassitt lead Mets over Pirates in DH opener
PITTSBURGH -- Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Wednesday.The Mets moved a half-game back in front of Atlanta for first place in the NL East by relying on the mix of power and pitching that has kept them atop the division since early April.Chris Bassitt (13-7) struck out 10 in seven innings, helping New York avoid its first four-game skid of the season. Bassitt's 13 victories are a career best, topping the 12 games he won while...
Jose Trevino taking seat in Yankees' early game Wednesday
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Trevino went 0-for-3 on Tuesday and he has just one hit in his last six games (five starts). Kyle Higashioka will catch for Domingo German in the early game Wednesday and hit eighth.
Blue Jays play the Orioles after Bichette's 3-home run game
Toronto Blue Jays (75-59, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -115, Orioles -105; over/under...
Correa and Bundy Lead Twins Past White Sox 5-1
The Chicago White Sox continued their struggles against Dylan Bundy and Carlos Correa homered to help the visitors to a 5-1 victory on Sunday. The Sox took the weekend series by winning the first two contests and are now 6-7 against the Twins this season. Correa went deep in the...
