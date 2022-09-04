Read full article on original website
IIHF RELEASES SCHEDULE FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
On Tuesday, the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, which will get underway, as usual, on December 26th before wrapping up with the gold medal game on January 5th. For those who aren't aware, the tournament was originally supposed to be held...
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
