Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucasports.com
Men's Soccer Downs Air Force with 3-1 Win
CONWAY, Ark. - Three unanswered goals to start the scoring led the Central Arkansas men's soccer team to a dominating 3-1 win over the Air Force Falcons Monday afternoon. Narrowly escaping a lightning delay at the end, the Bears took care of business early and were rewarded with a victory in their 2022 home debut.
thecomeback.com
Ed Orgeron reveals hilariously honest reaction to LSU firing
After winning the College Football Playoff title in 2019 with star quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, Ed Orgeron’s stint at LSU went downhill rather quickly. The former Tigers head coach went just 5-5 in 2020 and 6-6 the following season before he was fired and replaced by current LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
The Big Rock Quarry Pump Track
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Europeans first documented a large bluff on the north side of the Arkansas River just a couple of miles upstream from La Petit Rouche (The Little Rock) in April of 1722 by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de La Harpe. In his journals, he referred to it as “Le Rocher Français” (“French Rock”). By 1847, a quarry operation was underway on the southside (along the river) which lasted for close to 100 years with over 20,000,000 tons of rock being removed, mainly for railroad ballast by the Big Rock Stone & Material Company.
Kait 8
Blake Shelton concert tour coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys (and girls) ‘round here will be happy to know Blake Shelton is coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that the country music superstar will bring his Honky Tonk Tour to “God’s Country.”. The March 16 concert will kick off at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates hit the road in final stretch of governor’s race
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates are touring the state as they head not the final stretch of the campaign season.
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Avast! ‘Pirate ship’ in Lake Dardanelle
For weeks people in Russellville have spotted what they are calling a pirate ship in Lake Dardanelle.
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
littlerocksoiree.com
The 2022 Guide to Your Favorite Fall Festivals
Praise the weather gods. We've made it to the cool side of Labor Day and are staring down the barrel of autumn nights, perfect afternoons and the return of a whole slew of citywide-favorite events, some of them for the first time since 2019. Many organizers are still finalizing any...
Little Rock listed among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
fox16.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Little Rock, AR (Photos & Maps)
If you’re looking for a delicious meal out, Little Rock has some great restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, or just some good old-fashioned home cooking, check out the following 15 best restaurants in Little Rock which are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to eat!
uams.edu
UAMS Associate Professor to Lead Project That Helps to Address Unconscious Biases in Arkansas Health Care
Sept. 7, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health is conducting trainings to address unconscious biases in health care. The trainings are supported by a $600,000 grant from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Cindy...
Why Sept. 4 is so important to the Little Rock Nine
This month marks the 65th anniversary of when the Little Rock nine tried, and made their way into Central High School.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
talkbusiness.net
Governor makes three major education appointments
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday (Sept. 6) appointed Simmons Bank Executive Vice President Lisa Hunter and Little Rock School Board member Jeff Wood to serve on the Arkansas State Board of Education, and former State Board member Diane Zook to serve on the Southern Region Education Board. The nine-member State...
Watch the trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas. It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.
talkbusiness.net
The argument over Arkansas sovereign immunity and taxpayers’ constitutional right to challenge the state
The right of Arkansas taxpayers to challenge improper use of state tax dollars is enshrined in the Arkansas constitution. But does that right belong to every Arkansan or is it reserved for only those Arkansans who can afford to pay substantial legal fees to vindicate it?. That fundamental question will...
Lanes on Interstate 30 EB near Arkansas River bridge reopened after overturned vehicle
An overturned vehicle has caused lanes on Interstate 30 eastbound to close near the Arkansas River bridge.
Comments / 0