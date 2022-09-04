ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ucasports.com

Men's Soccer Downs Air Force with 3-1 Win

CONWAY, Ark. - Three unanswered goals to start the scoring led the Central Arkansas men's soccer team to a dominating 3-1 win over the Air Force Falcons Monday afternoon. Narrowly escaping a lightning delay at the end, the Bears took care of business early and were rewarded with a victory in their 2022 home debut.
CONWAY, AR
thecomeback.com

Ed Orgeron reveals hilariously honest reaction to LSU firing

After winning the College Football Playoff title in 2019 with star quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, Ed Orgeron’s stint at LSU went downhill rather quickly. The former Tigers head coach went just 5-5 in 2020 and 6-6 the following season before he was fired and replaced by current LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Outside

The Big Rock Quarry Pump Track

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Europeans first documented a large bluff on the north side of the Arkansas River just a couple of miles upstream from La Petit Rouche (The Little Rock) in April of 1722 by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de La Harpe. In his journals, he referred to it as “Le Rocher Français” (“French Rock”). By 1847, a quarry operation was underway on the southside (along the river) which lasted for close to 100 years with over 20,000,000 tons of rock being removed, mainly for railroad ballast by the Big Rock Stone & Material Company.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Blake Shelton concert tour coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys (and girls) ‘round here will be happy to know Blake Shelton is coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that the country music superstar will bring his Honky Tonk Tour to “God’s Country.”. The March 16 concert will kick off at...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

The 2022 Guide to Your Favorite Fall Festivals

Praise the weather gods. We've made it to the cool side of Labor Day and are staring down the barrel of autumn nights, perfect afternoons and the return of a whole slew of citywide-favorite events, some of them for the first time since 2019. Many organizers are still finalizing any...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
SHERWOOD, AR
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Little Rock, AR (Photos & Maps)

If you’re looking for a delicious meal out, Little Rock has some great restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, or just some good old-fashioned home cooking, check out the following 15 best restaurants in Little Rock which are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to eat!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
OMAHA, NE
talkbusiness.net

Governor makes three major education appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday (Sept. 6) appointed Simmons Bank Executive Vice President Lisa Hunter and Little Rock School Board member Jeff Wood to serve on the Arkansas State Board of Education, and former State Board member Diane Zook to serve on the Southern Region Education Board. The nine-member State...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Watch the trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas. It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.

