The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an approaching hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
Californians are weathering what could be the worst heat wave in the state’s history as wildfires also rage throughout the state, and the threat of rotating power outages looms. Western states have sizzled under triple-digital temperatures for a week as an extended record-breaking heat wave settled over the region...
Fairview Fire continues ‘burning in all directions on all flanks,’ scorching more than 9,000 acres, fire chief says
The Fairview Fire has now charred more than 9,000 acres in the two days it’s been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which has spread to 9,846 acres and is 5% contained, has not shown signs of slowing down, either. “The fire’s burning in all...
California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff’s deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin...
Man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas. A court filing unsealed Wednesday says 39-year-old Justin Kuchta, of Annapolis, is charged with one felony count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure. Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day. The filing doesn’t name the member of Congress whom Kuchta is accused of threatening. It says the Internet Protocol address used to send the message was registered to a network operated by the state of Maryland.
Colorado clerk Tina Peters pleads not guilty in election security breach case
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost the GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state earlier this year, pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges Wednesday afternoon, six months after a county grand jury indicted her following an election security breach investigation by local authorities. District Judge Matthew Barrett...
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan’s state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers — warning them about “bad stuff happening” during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
