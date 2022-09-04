ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Motorist in critical condition after car rolls down embankment in Colorado Springs

By O'Dell Isaac odell.isaac@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Firefighters and paramedics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department prepare to transport a motorist who was ejected from a vehicle in a crash off Gold Camp Road. Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

A motorist was hospitalized on Sunday after rolling about 500 feet down a steep embankment in what Colorado Springs Fire Department officials called a “critical traffic accident.”

A vehicle rolled down the embankment while driving on Gold Camp Road at Point Sublime, according to a tweet from the fire department. An occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

After being recovered by CSFD's High Angle Rescue Team, the patient, whose name was not released, was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition, officials said.

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

