FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
wcyb.com
First responders honored by local business event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Food trucks and first responders - that's what one event in Kingsport was all about. The Great Body Company in Kingsport honored first responders by feeding them for free at local food trucks. The public was also invited to show their appreciation and thank the men...
wjhl.com
National Fireworks Association brings Fireworks show to Kingsport
(WJHL) Steve Houser, National Fireworks Association President tells us about their annual convention underway in Kingsport and the public’s opportunity to take in a show at Hunter Wright Stadium. For tickets to the event please visit www.VisitKingsport.org.
wcyb.com
The Annual Tipton-Haynes Sorghum Festival is celebrating its 23rd year
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The 23rd Annual Sorghum Festival is taking place Saturday, September 17, at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festival attendees will be able to observe sorghum cane being processed into molasses using a mule-powered mill. Maggie the...
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
wcyb.com
Non-profit organization to fight hunger in Northeast Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The executive director for the non-profit, Bellafina Chocolates, has stepped down from her role. Brenda Barnicki is starting a new venture, Eden's Vista Farm. When I founded Bellafina Chocolate 12 years ago, it was with the intention of creating a business that could donate 100...
New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
wcyb.com
Rapha Foundation partners with United Way of Southwest Virginia for donation
ABINGDON, Va. — More help from United Way is heading to parts of Southwest Virginia impacted by flood damage. The Rapha Foundation donated $25,000 for the Wise County Disaster Fund. The funds will assist in the long term recovery for those who face property damage from the flooding on July 28th.
wcyb.com
Celebrations for Kingsport's 75th anniversary continue with three award-winning performers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Celebrations for Kingsport's 75th anniversary continue with three award-winning performers. Broadway performers Ben Davis, Dee Roscioli and Scarlett Strallen will be performing in Kingsport November 4, at 8 p.m. They have all starred in several Broadway plays and musicals and performed in orchestras across the...
wjhl.com
A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
wcyb.com
Milligan University becomes first in area to gain highly-sought engineering accreditation
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Milligan University now has our region’s first engineering program to receive recognition from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology. This makes it the only program with this accreditation between Virginia Tech and UT. The ABET accreditation was the culmination of six years of work...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Block Party will once again accompany Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON – This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party held next to the festival on the third block of Elk Avenue. The Block Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and the block party is sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank.
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
wcyb.com
Goats are coming back to Cement Hill in Kingsport Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The goats are coming back to Cement Hill in Kingsport this Saturday. After a break to avoid the Independence Day fireworks, the goats will be back to continue their work to clear as much vegetation as possible. Nearly 100 goats were first place on Cement...
wcyb.com
Jewel Bell retires from King University after 70 years of service
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A beloved staff member is retiring from King University after serving for nearly half of the school's 155-year history. According to the university, Jewel Bell began working at King in 1952, a year when Elizabeth II became Queen, Eisenhower defeated Truman, Mother Teresa opened her first hospice home, and Hemingway published “The Old Man and the Sea.”
Jonesborough’s Barrel House closed following fire
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant on Main Street in Jonesborough was closed Thursday following a fire. Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that he saw flames Wednesday night coming from the Barrel House and said the Jonesborough Fire Department, the town’s public safety officers and a ladder truck with the Johnson City Fire […]
East Tennessean
New general store aids community, builds community
Downtown Johnson City is home to a brand new general store boasting tons of unique local products and a designated space for vendor based retail. The Generalist is run by Bradley and Lora Eshbach, a husband and wife team who have waited upwards of two years to make the idea of their store become a reality.
wcyb.com
1 dead in fatal Wise County crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
Kingsport Times-News
There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us
WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time "best burger" winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don't let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn't just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There's even one called "The Lumberjack," which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
wcyb.com
Paramount Bristol marquee to shine bright for Rhythm & Roots
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Paramount Bristol marquee will be shining bright for the Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Almost 2,000 lightbulbs on the marquee have been replaced. Crews with Lighthouse Supply have been helping with the project over the past few weeks. Scott Yates, facilities manager at the Paramount,...
