ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeburn, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

First responders honored by local business event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Food trucks and first responders - that's what one event in Kingsport was all about. The Great Body Company in Kingsport honored first responders by feeding them for free at local food trucks. The public was also invited to show their appreciation and thank the men...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

The Annual Tipton-Haynes Sorghum Festival is celebrating its 23rd year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The 23rd Annual Sorghum Festival is taking place Saturday, September 17, at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festival attendees will be able to observe sorghum cane being processed into molasses using a mule-powered mill. Maggie the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Coeburn, VA
wcyb.com

Non-profit organization to fight hunger in Northeast Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The executive director for the non-profit, Bellafina Chocolates, has stepped down from her role. Brenda Barnicki is starting a new venture, Eden's Vista Farm. When I founded Bellafina Chocolate 12 years ago, it was with the intention of creating a business that could donate 100...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Justin S Walk
wjhl.com

A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Block Party will once again accompany Covered Bridge Days

ELIZABETHTON – This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party held next to the festival on the third block of Elk Avenue. The Block Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and the block party is sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WJHL

Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Goats are coming back to Cement Hill in Kingsport Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The goats are coming back to Cement Hill in Kingsport this Saturday. After a break to avoid the Independence Day fireworks, the goats will be back to continue their work to clear as much vegetation as possible. Nearly 100 goats were first place on Cement...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Jewel Bell retires from King University after 70 years of service

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A beloved staff member is retiring from King University after serving for nearly half of the school's 155-year history. According to the university, Jewel Bell began working at King in 1952, a year when Elizabeth II became Queen, Eisenhower defeated Truman, Mother Teresa opened her first hospice home, and Hemingway published “The Old Man and the Sea.”
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough’s Barrel House closed following fire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant on Main Street in Jonesborough was closed Thursday following a fire. Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that he saw flames Wednesday night coming from the Barrel House and said the Jonesborough Fire Department, the town’s public safety officers and a ladder truck with the Johnson City Fire […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
East Tennessean

New general store aids community, builds community

Downtown Johnson City is home to a brand new general store boasting tons of unique local products and a designated space for vendor based retail. The Generalist is run by Bradley and Lora Eshbach, a husband and wife team who have waited upwards of two years to make the idea of their store become a reality.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

1 dead in fatal Wise County crash

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us

WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time "best burger" winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don't let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn't just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There's even one called "The Lumberjack," which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Paramount Bristol marquee to shine bright for Rhythm & Roots

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Paramount Bristol marquee will be shining bright for the Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Almost 2,000 lightbulbs on the marquee have been replaced. Crews with Lighthouse Supply have been helping with the project over the past few weeks. Scott Yates, facilities manager at the Paramount,...
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy