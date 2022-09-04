ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native's unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole, this Saturday

[Update, Sep.7: The send-off event has reached guest capacity.]. A send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Country Club. McKenzie Cole, a sophomore at the Vicksburg Catholic Schools, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Teen...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

He's been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He's been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Governor: Water pressure restored in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that they have returned water pressure to Jackson. He acknowledges the possible challenges ahead, but he is hopeful.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt kicks off bottled water drive for Jackson

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker and representatives from the Forrest County and Lamar County boards of supervisors shared how Pine Belt citizens can help our neighbors in Jackson during its water crisis. Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Now hiring! Highway Patrol to hold job fairs at Hattiesburg sub-station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a new career? The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting for Cadet Class 67. The class will begin an 18-week training course in late January 2023 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers' Training Academy in Pearl. Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:
HATTIESBURG, MS
selmasun.com

Murder suspect from Mississippi caught in Dallas County

A suspect in a murder in Mississippi was captured by authorities at a location between Selma and Marion Junction on Sunday morning. According to a report from Alabama News Network the suspect was identified as Edward Bush, Jr., 22. He had stopped on Highway 80 to get gas for a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

North Mississippi district attorney John Champion died Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died early Sunday morning, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. He died at the age of 61 after a long illness. Champion was the district attorney for District 17 which covered DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Northern Mississippi district attorney dies

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Essence

The Jackson Water Crisis Shows America Isn't A Democracy

State powers that have control over Jackson, Mississippi's infrastructure don't truly represent the interests of the people. So we're doing the work ourselves. For decades, and arguably centuries, America has ironically become the self-proclaimed model of democracy, freedom, and safety. This sentiment has been embraced, popularized, and often quoted, even though the country has a long history of disregarding the needs of those who don't look like the people in power. But for those of us in Mississippi, especially the almost 150,000 people in Jackson, our so-called democracy has not afforded us something that is supposed to be a basic human right: clean drinking water. People in Jackson, Mississippi are far from strangers of low water pressure, boil water notices, and most infuriating– being ignored by state government leaders.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Ridgeland restaurant closing, another set to open in its place

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland restaurant has closed, but another is set to open in its place. The owners of Biaggi's shared on Facebook that they made the difficult decision to close after more than 15 years. Restauranteur Robert St. John and his New South Restaurant Group purchased the...
RIDGELAND, MS
WDAM-TV

Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun. Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark. Although the season is ending,...
COLLINS, MS
WDAM-TV

Collins Fire Department helping during Jackson water crisis

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt firefighters work together to support Jackson during its water crisis. Fire Chief John Pope at the Collins Fire Department said their department is currently holding a water drive to collect bottled water for the hardest hit areas of Jackson. "We know how important clean...
COLLINS, MS

