Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
WLBT
Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
vicksburgnews.com
Send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole, this Saturday
[Update, Sep.7: The send-off event has reached guest capacity.]. A send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Country Club. McKenzie Cole, a sophomore at the Vicksburg Catholic Schools, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Teen...
He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
actionnews5.com
Governor: Water pressure restored in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that they have returned water pressure to Jackson. He acknowledges the possible challenges ahead, but he is hopeful.
Sweetie Pie’s co-owner stands trial in murder-for-hire plot
The son of a famed local restauranteur is on trial for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew in order to cash in on a six-figure insurance policy.
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt kicks off bottled water drive for Jackson
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker and representatives from the Forrest County and Lamar County boards of supervisors shared how Pine Belt citizens can help our neighbors in Jackson during its water crisis. Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop...
WDAM-TV
Now hiring! Highway Patrol to hold job fairs at Hattiesburg sub-station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a new career? The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting for Cadet Class 67. The class will begin an 18-week training course in late January 2023 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl. Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:
selmasun.com
Murder suspect from Mississippi caught in Dallas County
A suspect in a murder in Mississippi was captured by authorities at a location between Selma and Marion Junction on Sunday morning. According to a report from Alabama News Network the suspect was identified as Edward Bush, Jr., 22. He had stopped on Highway 80 to get gas for a...
wtva.com
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion died Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died early Sunday morning, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. He died at the age of 61 after a long illness. Champion was the district attorney for District 17 which covered DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
Mississippi mayor says he sent governor letter on water issues in 2020
He also mentioned a letter he sent to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) in 2020 after extreme winter weather froze water services for many Jackson neighbors.
actionnews5.com
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
Essence
The Jackson Water Crisis Shows America Isn't A Democracy
State powers that have control over Jackson, Mississippi's infrastructure don't truly represent the interests of the people. So we're doing the work ourselves. For decades, and arguably centuries, America has ironically become the self-proclaimed model of democracy, freedom, and safety. This sentiment has been embraced, popularized, and often quoted, even though the country has a long history of disregarding the needs of those who don’t look like the people in power. But for those of us in Mississippi, especially the almost 150,000 people in Jackson, our so-called democracy has not afforded us something that is supposed to be a basic human right: clean drinking water. People in Jackson, Mississippi are far from strangers of low water pressure, boil water notices, and most infuriating– being ignored by state government leaders.
WAPT
Ridgeland restaurant closing, another set to open in its place
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland restaurant has closed, but another is set to open in its place. The owners of Biaggi's shared on Facebook that they made the difficult decision to close after more than 15 years. Restauranteur Robert St. John and his New South Restaurant Group purchased the...
WDAM-TV
Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun. Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark. Although the season is ending,...
mprnews.org
Drought revives ideas to shift water from Mississippi to help West
When Paul Cofell of Red Wing read a letter in the Palm Springs Desert Sun suggesting that water could be diverted from the Mississippi River and piped to the Colorado River basin, he couldn't stay quiet. Cofell wrote to the newspaper, advising Californians that if they come for the Midwest's...
WDAM-TV
Collins Fire Department helping during Jackson water crisis
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt firefighters work together to support Jackson during its water crisis. Fire Chief John Pope at the Collins Fire Department said their department is currently holding a water drive to collect bottled water for the hardest hit areas of Jackson. “We know how important clean...
Mississippi man arrested on fraud charges involving purchase of side-by-side
A Mississippi man was arrested in fraud charges Friday involving the purchase of a side-by-side. Makenzie Black, 22 of Jackson, was arrested Friday by Vicksburg Police Department investigators in connection with the fraudulent purchase of a 2021 Kawasaki side-by-side in May 2022. Black appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday,...
