Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Free Fall Fun: Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Carving, & More at Marshfield's Festive Family EventDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
Related
msonewsports.com
Salem State University Athletic Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Induction Class
SALEM – The Salem State University athletic department in partnership with the Alumni Association is pleased to announce the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees:. Victoria Hernandez-Bailey ’93, of Haverhill, for women’s soccer. Thomas Livingston ’72, of Danvers, for men’s ice hockey. Gary Scanlon ’97,...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
WCVB
Join Cindy Fitzgibbon at the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS / SEPT. 18
Join WCVB Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon at the 2022 Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS!. - WCVB Channel 5 is a proud media partner of the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS -
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares
MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleypatriot.com
Lupoli Companies Named 4th Largest Developer in Massachusetts
Lawrence – The Boston Business Journal has named Lupoli Companies the fourth largest commercial developer in Massachusetts. The rankings for the prestigious list are based on quantitative metrics, including a company’s total commercial real estate development and transaction volume in the Commonwealth since 2017. During that time, Lupoli Companies has acquired and developed more than 4.5 million square feet of real estate.
Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District
BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
whdh.com
See updates on Suffolk DA race
BOSTON (WHDH) - In a race that has seen tensions rise and accusations develop into court actions, the candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney will see where the cards fall on Tuesday. Incumbent DA Kevin Hayden has been running against Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for the position. Arroyo said...
whdh.com
See updates on attorney general race
BOSTON (WHDH) - Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan is going up against Boston City Councilor and former mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell for the Democratic nomination for the open attorney general seat. The race dropped to two candidates last week, after Quentin Palfrey, deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgbh.org
A North Shore primary reflects the Mass. GOP’s rightward shift — and could accelerate it
An unusual primary election north of Boston could place a conservative provocateur one step closer to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Samson Racioppi is running as a write-in candidate for the 1st Essex seat. Racioppi, 40, is an Army veteran and Salisbury resident who serves on that town’s housing authority. He is also one of the leaders of Super Happy Fun America, a conservative activist group that has organized several high-profile sociopolitical rallies and arranged buses to take protesters to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest in Washington, which devolved into an attack on the United States Capitol.
Lawrence police detective placed on leave amid investigation into alleged assault
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence Police Department detective has been placed on leave amid an investigation into an alleged assault. Detective Shaun McLellan was recently arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault in Salem, New Hampshire, according to the Lawrence Police Department. “In addition to the investigation by...
Locksmith opens vault containing Barnstable primary ballots
BARNSTABLE – Election Day in Barnstable started later than expected Tuesday after the town clerk was unable to open the vault where ballots are stored. The vault was eventually opened by a locksmith Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. The clerk notified the Secretary of State's Elections Division that they were unable to access the ballots in order to send them to polling places.Polls were set to open at 7 a.m., but didn't open until after 11 a.m. after the clerk printed emergency paper ballots.Massachusetts Sec. of State William Galvin obtained an order requiring Barnstable polls to stay open...
NECN
Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet
It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Suffolk District Attorney (Kevin Hayden vs. Ricardo Arroyo)
The Suffolk County District Attorney race has received the most attention of all district attorney races across this state this year as a contentious battle has played out between current district Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Hayden was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Rachael...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight
Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way
Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
Comments / 0