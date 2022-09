Twitter experienced reported outages as users logged onto the social media platform following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Internet Observatory, a group that tracks online disruption, censorship, and cyber-attacks, stated that “international outages” took place as news of the Queen’s death at Balmoral broke.Downdetector, a website that allows people to log website and online outages, showed that more than 2,600 users reported that Twitter was down for them.The website stated that thousands of complaints were recorded at 1:36pm. ET, around six minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death in a short statement.Users complained that they received “Tweets...

INTERNET ・ 18 MINUTES AGO