US News and World Report
Three Survivors Rescued After Nine Die Climbing Icy Russian Volcano
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Reuters) - The three surviving members of a Russian tour group stranded in freezing winds on Eurasia's highest active volcano were rescued on Tuesday, the regional emergency ministry said, after nine died on their way to the summit. The party of 12, which included two guides, set off...
US News and World Report
Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
US News and World Report
Victims of Floatplane Crash Included Activist, Winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of...
US News and World Report
Mexico Abandons Hope to Rescue Miners as Authorities Plan to Recover Bodies
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Monday outlined an 11-month plan to search for and recover the bodies of 10 coal miners trapped underground a month ago, a quiet admission that they are giving up on ambitions of rescuing the men alive. The shift to a recovery comes after...
US News and World Report
Twelve Family Members Die in a Fire in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A fire in the Guatemalan municipality of Magdalena Milpas Altas killed 12 members of a family early on Tuesday, according to local firefighters. First responders found the bodies of five minors at the scene, with ages ranging from four months to 14 years. Preliminary findings show...
US News and World Report
Airbus Confirms Cancellation of Remaining Qatar A350 Orders
(Reuters) - Airbus on Thursday confirmed it had revoked all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways, raising the stakes in a safety and contractual dispute with the Gulf carrier. "Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog," a spokesperson said. Qatar Airways had no immediate...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Struck More Than 400 Russian Targets With HIMARS - U.S. Top General
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (Reuters) - Ukraine has struck over 400 Russian targets with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday. "We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example,...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Canada Agrees to Resettle Afghans Held in UAE Facility, Sources Say
DUBAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada will accept some 1,000 Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover of their homeland and have been held for months in a makeshift refugee centre in the United Arab Emirates awaiting resettlement to the United States and elsewhere, seven sources said. Ottawa has agreed to a U.S....
