Illinois State

spotonillinois.com

Swanson: 'Inflation remains high, and it continues to impact every single person in Illinois who makes a purchase at a store'

State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Mendota) takes the state's inflation rates personally."Inflation remains high, and it continues to impact every single person in Illinois who makes a purchase at a store," Swanson recently said in a Facebook post. "As your representative, I will continue
spotonillinois.com

Rezin on new Illinois FOID rule: 'It took a horrific act of senseless violence' for Pritzker to keep his promise

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) noted that Republican lawmakers questioned the Illinois State Police (ISP) over their assertion that they had no authority to deny a FOID card to the alleged Highland Park shooter. During a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting, Republican
spotonillinois.com

State announces first REV Act tax credit to Decatur manufacturer

Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - The state on Tuesday announced the award of the first electric vehicle manufacturing-targeted tax incentives made possible by a law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker last year. The incentives come from the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which passed
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Illinois Adoption Advisory Council met July 8

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Illinois Adoption Advisory Council Serving Adoptive and Guardianship Families met July 8. Here are the minutes provided by the council:IAAC MEMBERS PRESENT IAAC MEMBERS ABSENT GUESTS STAFF Samantha Coleman Heather Breems John Hall
