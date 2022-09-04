ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

spotonillinois.com

Millikin Women's Soccer Wins Home Opener

After playing its first three games on the road, the Millikin women's soccer team won its home opener 2-1 over Webster University on September 7 at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
spotonillinois.com

Edwardsville shuts out Alton in SWC opener

The path to a fourth straight Southwestern Conference championship and 13th since 2009 for the Edwardsville Tigers started on Tuesday. The Tigers opened SWC action with a 9-0 victory over the Alton Redbirds at the EHS Tennis Center. Edwardsville swept all six singles matches and three...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Jerseyville's Strong named to dean's list

Shannon Strong of Jerseyville has been named to the summer semester dean's list for academic achievement at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Movie Night, Campus Events to Celebrate Highland's 60th Anniversary

A full slate of events after the Labor Day holiday weekend will kick off a year of observing Highland Community College's 60th anniversary. Members of the community are invited to join the festivities with a family movie night on Highland's official anniversary date, Sept. 6, at 6:30...
HIGHLAND, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Waterloo Utility Committee met July 11

Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Mayor Pro Tem - Clyde Heller Alderman Ward I Steve Notheisen & Matt Buettner Aldermen Ward II Jim Trantham & Jim Hopkins Aldermen Ward III Stan Darter & Kyle Buettner Aldermen Ward IV Clyde...
WATERLOO, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Red Bud Planning Committee met June 28

Here are the minutes provided by the committee:The regular meeting of the Planning Commission was called to order at 7:09pm. Members present : Janet Braun, Andrea Letcher-Martin, John Holzum, JR Hudson, Robbie Aubuchon Members absent:...
RED BUD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Smithton Zoning Board met Aug. 4

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call Meeting To Order 2. Roll Call Of Members 3. Motion To Approve Minutes from 5/26/22 - Stehl -424 S. Lincoln 4. Deputy Administrator To Read Public Notice 5. Chairman To Read Letter To Surrounding...
SMITHTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Pontoon Beach man charged with attempted murder

EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man was charged with attempted murder after shooting another man on Aug. 21. Lucius K. Jones, 22, of Pontoon Beach, was charged Sept. 2 with attempted first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; attempted...
PONTOON BEACH, IL

