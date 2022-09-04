Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Millikin Women's Soccer Wins Home Opener
After playing its first three games on the road, the Millikin women's soccer team won its home opener 2-1 over Webster University on September 7 at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 06:00. 06:00. 06:00. Rezin on new FOID rule: We know...
Edwardsville shuts out Alton in SWC opener
The path to a fourth straight Southwestern Conference championship and 13th since 2009 for the Edwardsville Tigers started on Tuesday. The Tigers opened SWC action with a 9-0 victory over the Alton Redbirds at the EHS Tennis Center. Edwardsville swept all six singles matches and three...
Isabel Armstrong ranks 22,541st in Girls' 12 singles bracket in week ending Aug. 5
Glen Carbon tennis player Michael Karibian won 548 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending June 11. They are ranked 996th, down from 994th the week before. Their 548 points playing doubles equal... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Jerseyville's Strong named to dean's list
Shannon Strong of Jerseyville has been named to the summer semester dean's list for academic achievement at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'. 06:00. 06:00. GSU Alumna and Employee Autumn...
Movie Night, Campus Events to Celebrate Highland's 60th Anniversary
A full slate of events after the Labor Day holiday weekend will kick off a year of observing Highland Community College's 60th anniversary. Members of the community are invited to join the festivities with a family movie night on Highland's official anniversary date, Sept. 6, at 6:30... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
City of Waterloo Utility Committee met July 11
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Mayor Pro Tem - Clyde Heller Alderman Ward I Steve Notheisen & Matt Buettner Aldermen Ward II Jim Trantham & Jim Hopkins Aldermen Ward III Stan Darter & Kyle Buettner Aldermen Ward IV Clyde... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
City of Red Bud Planning Committee met June 28
Here are the minutes provided by the committee:The regular meeting of the Planning Commission was called to order at 7:09pm. Members present : Janet Braun, Andrea Letcher-Martin, John Holzum, JR Hudson, Robbie Aubuchon Members absent:... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:30. 05:34. 05:24. 05:24. 04:52. 04:17. 04:06.
Southwest IL school was condemned. $26M grant means students will get a new building
Editor's note: This story has been updated at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, to include the correct grant total in the headline. Children in Venice are getting a new elementary ...
Village of Smithton Zoning Board met Aug. 4
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call Meeting To Order 2. Roll Call Of Members 3. Motion To Approve Minutes from 5/26/22 - Stehl -424 S. Lincoln 4. Deputy Administrator To Read Public Notice 5. Chairman To Read Letter To Surrounding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Pontoon Beach man charged with attempted murder
EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man was charged with attempted murder after shooting another man on Aug. 21. Lucius K. Jones, 22, of Pontoon Beach, was charged Sept. 2 with attempted first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; attempted... ★ FURTHER...
Investigation pending on mail-in vote fraud for write-in candidates
Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza confirmed that an investigation is pending regarding suspected voter fraud for write-in candidates on mail-in ballots. Ming-Mendoza said she did not have information on the investigation itself, but explained that a team of Republican and Democrat...
