Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
Wedding Season review – the year’s most annoying TV character has arrived
The bride in this wedding-based, genre-bending drama is somewhere between irritant and full-scale blight on humanity. But if you can overlook her, this is fast and furious fun
