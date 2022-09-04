ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sterling Brown is making a difference on and off the court

By Jack Heinrich
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uB8Ap_0hiCmsKM00

Sterling Brown, forward with the Houston Rockets, joins Steve Dale to talk about his YouTube show called ‘How Cool is This’ which helps kids learn about all the cool and interesting topics in math, science, and more!

