Sterling Brown is making a difference on and off the court
Sterling Brown, forward with the Houston Rockets, joins Steve Dale to talk about his YouTube show called ‘How Cool is This’ which helps kids learn about all the cool and interesting topics in math, science, and more!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0