ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

Lewiston Roundup continues

The 88th Lewiston Roundup continues tonight (Thurs) with Family Night at the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Round Grounds. General admission tickets are discounted this evening for $5. Tomorrow (Fri) night is Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night, and the Roundup...
LEWISTON, ID
spotonidaho.com

Lewiston Roundup begins tonight

The 88th Lewiston Roundup gets underway tonight (Wed) with Xtreme Bulls inside the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Gates open each night at 4:59 p.m. with rodeo action beginning at 6:59. Thursday night is Family Night with general admission...
LEWISTON, ID
spotonidaho.com

Commissioners raise solid waste fees, award contracts

GRANGEVILLE - The Idaho Board of County Commissioners passed resolution no. 2022-15 to raise solid waste fees during their Aug. 30 meeting. The resolution acknowledges the increase is needed to fund the solid waste program, following a review of fees...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Two Pullman men arrested for Garfield armed robbery

Two Pullman men were arrested following an alleged armed robbery in Garfield over what a Whitman County Sheriff's Office news release describes as a financial dispute about narcotics. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez and 37-year-old Roy Valdez were booked into the Whitman County Jail...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Lewiston, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Lewiston, ID
spotonidaho.com

Armed robbery reported outside Moscow

One person was hospitalized following an armed robbery at a residence on Carmichael Road just east of Moscow's city limits at 1 a.m. Saturday. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, gunshots were fired, but the person's injuries were because of other causes. No arrests have...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy