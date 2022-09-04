Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo sitting Wednesday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and hit eighth. Carpenter has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.3...
Ohtani, Trout power Angels to 10-0 win over Tigers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are still putting on a show, even though the Los Angeles Angels are far out of postseason contention. Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season and Trout also went deep as the Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night.
FOX Sports
Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers
San Francisco Giants (65-68, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-42, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play...
Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado. “It was nice to win the two games after a tough first one (in the series versus Arizona),” Melvin said. “We are seeing some balls leave the ballpark here. We have the ability to slug — that showed up tonight after being down 2-0. To be able to respond right away and come right back I think kind of shifted the momentum back into our dugout.” Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit two solo homers off Darvish (13-7) to give him 24 for the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lions lose RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai to back injury before season opener
The Detroit Lions have lost a starting offensive lineman to injury before their season-opener for the second straight year. The Lions placed right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve Monday, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The Lions open the season Sunday against Vaitai's old...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 9/7/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Guardians Royals prediction and pick. Cody Morris gets the call for the Guardians, while Zack Greinke starts for the Royals. Cody Morris has been called up and brought into the Cleveland rotation because...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart on Tigers' bench Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Eric Haase will replace Barnhart at catcher and hit cleanup. Harold Castro will hit fifth and Spencer Torkelson will swing sixth for Detroit. Haase has...
FOX Sports
Tigers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels
Detroit Tigers (50-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-76, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -207, Tigers +171; over/under is 8...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Tigers' Josh Lester joining dugout Wednesday afternoon
Detroit Tigers infielder Josh Lester is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Lester was the Tigers' designated hitter on Tuesday in his first MLB start and he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez will take over at DH while Ryan Kreidler shifts to shortstop Wednesday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will make a start on third base and bat seventh.
numberfire.com
Orioles' Jesus Aguilar batting seventh versus Blue Jays Monday
The Baltimore Orioles will start Jesus Aguilar at designated hitter for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aguilar will start at designated hitter in Game 1 of the Orioles' doubleheader with the Blue Jays, batting seventh while Adley Rutschman moves back to catcher and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
Comments / 0