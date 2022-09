Graveside funeral services for Phyllis Young will be held 10:00am Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Fort Smith National Cemetery with Mr. Will Holder officiating. Viewing will be 4:00pm-7:00pm Monday, September 5th at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Phyllis Jean Young (née Rutledge), of Spiro, passed away peacefully...

SPIRO, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO