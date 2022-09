Funeral Service for James C. Daniel, Sr., 75 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Springhill Baptist Church in Monroe, Oklahoma with Reverend Jim Crouch and Reverend Tommy Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Monroe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau, Oklahoma.

