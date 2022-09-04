ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Celebrities Are Playing The BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am?

By Matt Cradock
The DP World Tour's flagship event gets underway on the 8th September, with the tournaments Celebrity Pro-Am kicking off on the eve of the tournament.

Like every year, a bumper line-up is expected to tee it up at Wentworth, with a number of familiar names from the world of sport, television and music descending on one of the most iconic courses in the country.

Below, we take a look at just some of the names who will be teeing off on Wednesday:

Lando Norris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Formula 1 star is a huge golf fan and has even been lucky enough to play Augusta National! Holding a handicap in the low teens, the 22-year-old recently stated that: "Taking up golf has helped me a lot. When you can go out there and it’s just you, the club and the ball you stop thinking about all the other problems.  Because it’s so difficult, all you're thinking about is your swing or where to place the ball to strive to be more perfect than last time. From a mental side it is absolutely helping me."

Niall Horan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that Niall Horan is a huge fan, with the former One Direction star the founder of Modest! Golf Management. Working with the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Leona Maguire and Ewen Ferguson, Horan is a single-digit handicapper and caddied for Rory McIlroy at the Par 3 event during the 2015 Masters.

Eve Muirhead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Team GB Curling Skipper secured gold at Beijing 2022, with the 32-year-old a very keen golfer, previously making the final 16 in the British Girls' Championship. A member of the Perth and Kinross regional team, Muirhead is a previous winner of the Highland Open and even turned down a number of golfing scholarships in the United States.

Chris Hughes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Love Island star is a huge golf fan and even has his own YouTube channel dedicated to the sport. Featuring in last year's Pro-Am, Hughes tweeted: "One of the best days of my life I’m not even joking. Just so fun with great people. Start to finish. @BMWPGA thank you once again," following the conclusion of the tournament.

Mark Noble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's winner of the BMW PGA Championship, Billy Horschel, is a huge West Ham fan and, following his victory, he actually went to dinner with West Ham players, Mark Noble and Declan Rice. Now retired from the game, Noble has previously played golf with former Champion Golfer of the Year, Francesco Molinari.

Tom Felton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Famed for playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, Felton is a huge golf nut and has featured in multiple Pro-Am events. Back in 2021, Felton participated in the Celebrity Ryder Cup where he actually collapsed on the 18th hole . Thankfully, he was okay and managed to make it to the trophy presentation after.

Kevin Pietersen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of England's greatest ever batsmen, Pietersen is a very handy golfer and shot his first ever under-par round at Queenswood Golf Club in November 2021. In a tweet, the 42-year-old "plays golf to relax and have fun with friends."

DJ Spoony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A legend in the UK garage scene, DJ Spoony is such a golf fanatic that he has a Twitter page with the bio: "The 'Hackney Hacker' now off 7.2. Member at Stoke Park and London Club. Have my own golf day 'Spoony Classic' raising money for charity. Certified golf perv."

Robbie Fowler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Liverpool legend, Fowler is a very good golfer, with the 47-year-old claiming the Celebrity Series event at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for a second-year running. A regular name on the Legends Tour , he also claimed the Jersey Legends Celebrity Series in June.

Will Greenwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greenwood has had a passion for the game from an early age, with the 2003 Rugby World Cup winner holding a handicap around the low double-digit mark. Reportedly a member at Sunningdale, Greenwood is a regular visitor to Augusta National for the Masters.

Vernon Kay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The television presenter is a keen golfer and has hosted a number of golf-related events, including the Hero Challenge at Top Golf Dubai ahead of The DP World Tour Championship. During the Covid lockdown, Kay reportedly smashed windows of his family home whilst practising his golf swing.

