MSNBC
DOJ reportedly scrutinizing Trump’s post-defeat fundraising
Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles is amazingly long. The Republican is currently facing a criminal investigation, for example, for having brought highly sensitive classified information to his glorified country club and refusing to give it back. There are also criminal and civil allegations surrounding Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and the broader effort to overturn an American presidential election.
Trump claims the FBI searched 16-year-old Barron's room in Mar-a-Lago. Former prosecutor says that's unlikely, unless he stored government docs there.
Trump told a Pennsylvania rally that the FBI did "a deep and ugly search" of his son Barron's bedroom in Mar-a-Lago.
MSNBC
We've reached the endgame of Trump's imperial presidency
The Washington Post's report on Tuesday that top secret documents were seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate moves us into the MAGA movement’s endgame. The report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, cites people familiar with the FBI's search who say among...
MSNBC
In 2016, Rubio had sharp words for Clinton's server, but now downplays Trump's documents
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is downplaying the documents Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, calling it a 'storage issue.' Yet in 2016, Sen. Rubio said of Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information that there was 'simply no excuse' for Clinton's 'home-cooked email system which left sensitive and classified national security information vulnerable to theft and exploitation by America's enemies.' Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts on the issue.Sept. 6, 2022.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Muslim Groups Are Alarmed By New CNN Boss’ First Big Hire
John Miller resigned from the NYPD after lying about its Muslim surveillance program. Now he’s covering law enforcement for CNN.
MSNBC
Trump 'stole' top secret material, and special master ruling won't save him, says SCOTUS lawyer
A judge grants Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by federal agents from Mar-A-Lago. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber it is a “real mistake” and believes the “Justice Department has to appeal.” Katyal also invoked Former Attorney General Bill Barr, agreeing with his take that Trump’s request for a special master was “a crock of (expletive).” Sept. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Why a Cowboys for Trump co-founder has been barred from office
After the Civil War, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution extended citizenship to all people born in the United States, required that all Americans receive due process, and guaranteed equal protection of the laws to all citizens. But that was just the first section of the amendment. As regular readers...
MSNBC
Chris Matthews: Trump out there doing his same old classic delay
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews joins Morning Joe to discuss the return of former President Trump to campaign events and how Trump is characterizing law enforcement in the wake of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Matthews also discusses a judge's approval of a special master to oversee all the evidence the FBI seized last month.Sept. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's Remaking of Judiciary Appears to Pay Off in Mar-A-Lago Case
You may not have heard of Judge Aileen Cannon at the start of her lifetime appointment. But Trump's court pick just ruled in favor of a special master in the Mar-a-Lago probe. Given all the times Trump said that his appointees ought to rule in his favor, one has to wonder, was Judge Cannon's ruling truly impartial? Former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal and Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern join Mehdi to discuss.Sept. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Turning on Trump: Barr suggests DOJ "very close" to indicting Trump
Former Attorney General Bill Barr saying the DOJ is “getting very close” to make out a “technical case” – meaning it would have enough evidence to criminally charge Trump. Former SDNY chief David Kelley and former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the Barr comment and The Washington Post report that Trump hoarded documents on foreign nuclear capabilities.Sept. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Plaskett on holding Trump accountable
Exactly one month after FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago, Trump has failed to explain why he had classified documents. Rep. Stacey Plaskett weighs in on her congressional efforts to hold him accountable as an impeachment manager, whether he’ll escape consequences again in the Mar-a-Lago case and how her home of the U.S. Virgin Islands is recovering five years after getting hit by two hurricanes.Sept. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump rally highlights Jan. 6 case of alleged Neo-Nazi
At a Trump rally over the weekend, one of the speakers defended the Jan. 6 rioters “languishing” in prison, including her nephew Timothy Hale-Cusanelli. But what the speaker failed to mention is that Hale-Cusanelli is an alleged Nazi sympathizer. Sept. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
With special master ruling, delay is the name of Trump's game
United States District Judge Aileen Cannon, nominated by former President Donald Trump and confirmed to her position after he lost the 2020 election, has granted Trump’s request for a special master to review documents the Department of Justice obtained at his residence at Mar-a-Lago and to delay the department’s investigation while that review occurs.
MSNBC
Chris Matthews: Astounding to watch Trump manipulate Republicans
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews joins Morning Joe to discuss recent rhetoric from former President Donald Trump as well as recent campaign stops for President Biden.Sept. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Former NSA translator prosecuted by Trump WH weighs in on Mar-a-Lago documents
Former NSA translator Reality Winner served four years in prison for leaking classified information to the media. It was the longest sentence imposed on a civilian. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez discusses an exclusive sit down with Winner.Sept. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Heilemann: A precedent in either case if Trump is or isn't indicted
Former Attorney General William Barr said in a recent interview that he believes the DOJ is close to having enough evidence to indict former President Trump. The Morning Joe panel discusses the precedent potentially set if the DOJ indicts Trump and the precedent set if the DOJ does not indict Trump.Sept. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Legal expert on Trump-appointed judge: ‘This is more like food court than judicial court’
Trump defenders are making excuses for the former president stealing sensitive government documents, some with the highest classifications, after years of attacks on Hillary Clinton over her email server. Joy Reid and her panel scrutinize the judge who granted Donald Trump's request for a special master, who experts say is creating special rights out of thin air for the man who appointed her.Sept. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
WaPo: Docs about foreign nukes seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett about his new reporting that some of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August dealt with a foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities and were intended to be viewed officials at or near the Cabinet level.Sept. 7, 2022.
