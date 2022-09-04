ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp's executive order.

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the service said.

The service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County — just to the south — was also under a flash flood warning.

At 3:10 p.m., the service advised locals to avoid non-emergency travel as another round of emergency rainfall entered the area.

The city of Summerville advised residents who use the city's water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food due to flash flooding at the Raccoon Creek Filter plant.

“Water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption,” the city said on its website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters)...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Operators of California's electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday that a miscommunication led to a small number of power shutoffs during a period of great strain, even as the state faced another day of extreme heat that could prompt much larger rolling blackouts. The miscommunication...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator on Wednesday thanked residents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattooga County, GA
Government
City
Summerville, GA
Summerville, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Government
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Trion, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs. In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ex Puerto Rico legislator sentenced in bribery scheme

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery as part of a kickback scheme. Nelson del Valle Colón, who was elected to Puerto Rico’s House...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer's religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S. The ruling was handed...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Transgender bathroom law challenged by Oklahoma ACLU lawsuit

TULSA, Okla. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma (ACLU-OK) and three transgender students filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma City federal court to overturn a state law restricting school bathroom access by a person’s birth sex. The lawsuit calls Oklahoma Senate Bill 615 (SB 615)...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Oz in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems from a stroke. Fetterman's campaign...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy