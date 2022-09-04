ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Teenage boy shot 8 times, killed following argument outside West Philly gas station

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

Teenage boy shot 8 times, killed in West Philly 01:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenage boy is dead after an argument in a West Philadelphia drive-thru ended with several shots fired on Sunday. A 19-year-old was shot eight times and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials say.

Police are calling it a road rage incident.

It started in the drive-thru of a restaurant near the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 2 p.m.

Police say the suspect and victim got into an argument in line. And later, the shooter opened fire at the victim's vehicle.

They are still trying to determine an exact motive.

Police say one other person was in the victim's vehicle and they were not hurt, but returned fire at the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

CBS Philly

Man shot several times in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot several times in Southwest Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Felton street, that's just off South 62nd Street in Elmwood.Police say the man was shot multiple times, one bullet hitting the back of his head.He is now in critical condition. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Preliminary hearing underway for 3 suspects in South Street mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It changed the way police patrolled South Street for much of the summer -- a mass shooting that killed three people and sent crowds scrambling in Philadelphia.Now, the preliminary hearing for the three of the four suspects connected to the South Street shooting in June appeared before a judge Wednesday. In addition to lawyers, loved ones of the victims -- Alexis Quinn and Kris Minners -- were in the courtroom as well. They consoled each other, some in tears. Nahjee Whittington and Qaadir Dukes-Hill were charged with killing two bystanders near 4th and South Streets. They were arrested in Richmond, Virginia, after a five-day manhunt.  The third suspect, Quran Garner, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.At this hearing, prosecutors are expected to piece together each defendant's role in the shooting, using video as key evidence.They say the shooting, which left three dead and 11 injured, is the result of a fistfight that escalated into gunfire back on June 4.A fourth suspect, Rashaan Vereen, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crash leads to double shooting in Juniata Park Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A crash led to a fight and then a shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park. It happened near Castor Avenue and Bristol Street. Police say it all started when a gray car rear-ended a white SUV. After that, police say, several men began fighting. A man, who was in the SUV, allegedly shot one of the men who was in the other car because he was allegedly attacking his father. The bullet then ricocheted and struck his own father. But police say the man who fired the gun did have a license to carry. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide of man in Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eyewitness News is working to learn the identity of a man shot and killed in Delaware County last Saturday. Investigators identified the shooter as 24-year-old Jordan Proctor of Philadelphia. On Sunday, he was charged with homicide. Police say Proctor shot and killed a 36-year-old man on North Swarthmore Avenue and Ridley Park. Police say the victim and Proctor knew each other.There is no word on a motive. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
