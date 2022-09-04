ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Manhunt underway for 2 suspects in connection with a mass stabbing that left at least 10 dead in Saskatchewan, Canada

By Jamiel Lynch, Amir Vera, Artemis Moshtaghian
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Owps Tact
6d ago

the Point is twisted screw crazy killers don't need gun's to kill and when you take away the guns there's endless other ways they will commit murder, take away the knifes and they will use axes, take away axes and there's machetes and swords and chainsaws and poison and vehicles and explosives and pipes and bats and rocks and sharpened sticks and chains and straps and ropes and on and on. It's not the means, ways, method or object used it's the person nitwits, crazy is crazy and it wasn't the weapon used that made them that way.

Grinder
6d ago

Time to start doing the right thing. Instead of locking them up for a few years and letting their so called reformed butt's out to continue with small scale population control, throw them in the gator pit. I'm only talking about these murderers who obviously are beyond reform killing without motive. Watch the crime rate plummet when the punishment meets the crime

Tammie Cole
6d ago

wow sounds like purge 2022my deepest condolences to people that got murdered I just don't understand why it has to come to this it's scary

