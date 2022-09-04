Read full article on original website
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Wealth of Weapons Allowing UNC Offense to Flourish
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The phrase "plug and play" has been used the last few weeks when discussing the North Carolina offense as it has flourished in the first two games on the 2022 season. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo is in his fourth year running the show in Chapel Hill and it's become a well-oiled machine. The 2022 Tar Heel offense has a different look, but thus far similar, if not better results. Quarterback Drake Maye is at the helm and taking full advantage of the stable of standouts at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.
carolinacoastonline.com
Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans
Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
Texas A&M pass defense vs Appalachian State's passing game
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice came to the Mountaineers (via stopovers at Clemson and Duke) and last weekend, he threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns against North Carolina even though he lost his top three receivers from last season. The Mountaineers run play action off of their zone and split zone run game and when they get that going or you work too many people into the box then Brice has the arm, footwork, and delivery to make throws to all parts of the field. However, Brice also got good protection on his drop backs last weekend with about 20% of those passes being rated as big time throws by Pro Football Focus. His processing power and understanding of coverages makes him a formidable foe.
packinsider.com
NC State Remains at #13 in Week 2 Coaches Poll
After miraculously beating East Carolina 21-20 in Greenville on Saturday, NC State remains at #13 in the Week 2 Coaches Poll. The Wolfpack have been ranked in the Coaches Poll 13 consecutive polls dating back to last year, in which they were ranked in the final 11 polls, finishing the season ranked 19th. The 13 poll stretch is the longest stretch in school history, surpassing the streaks of 12 in 2002 and 1991.
What is Duke getting in Top-25 prospect, TJ Power?
As if Duke needed another commitment after a two-year hot streak they got another in Top-25 prospect TJ Power on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy committed to the Blue Devils over Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Iowa, strengthening their unrelenting grasp on the No. 1 spot in the Team Rankings.
How freshman Mark Mitchell ended up wearing retired No. 25 Duke basketball jersey
Duke basketball retired No. 25 to honor Art Heyman on March 4, 1990. Former Duke head coach Bucky Waters, who coached Heyman as a Duke assistant, told the N&O he believes Heyman, who died in 2012, would agree to letting Mitchell wear the number.
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast #441 - Dariq Whitehead’s Injury And Duke’s Surprising Football Opener
On this episode of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast, we start with Dariq Whitehead, who is expected to be one of Duke’s best players this season, and who unfortunately went down with a broken foot last week. While we try to ward off the evil spirits that seem to haunt Duke Basketball players’ lower extremities, we also try to find the silver lining in this news. Whitehead likely won’t miss more than one or two conference games, and with the whole ACC season available for Whitehead to learn the offense better, he should be in great shape by February and March. Further, this forces Jon Scheyer to be a bit more creative with the rest of the lineup. We can’t even fully agree on whose playing time might be most positively affected by the news.
Raleigh News & Observer
Just in time for the NFL season, Catawba Indians debut 24/7 sports betting at NC casino
Just in time for kickoff of the 2022 NFL season, the Catawba Indians opened a sports betting book at their North Carolina casino on Tuesday. The temporary casino off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino sportsbook, agent-teller services with betting voucher redemption, and 30 24/7 betting kiosks in a sportsbook area and throughout the facility, casino officials said Tuesday.
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
Greensboro’s cheapest gas falls to $3 per gallon, among best prices in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gas in Greensboro has hit a magic number — $3 a gallon — and the better news is that prices continue to fall. That’s what we learned this week from GasBuddy, the fuel price monitoring service that examines hundreds of fuel outlets in the area and millions nationwide. GasBuddy […]
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in North Carolina.
Should you get COVID-19 booster and flu shot at the same time? UNC health expert weighs in
CBS 17 wanted to know -- can you get the two shots at the same time or should you space them out?
thesevenlakesinsider.com
N.C. 211 Widening Timeline Expands to 2028
The widening of a seven-mile stretch of N.C. 211 from West End through greater Seven Lakes has been a topic of public discourse since at least 2017, when the N.C. Department of Transportation invited local feedback on the proposed path. Originally projected for completion in 2024 before the return of...
Targeted COVID-19 boosters available this week in North Carolina
According to the CDC, these boosters in September could prevent more than 100,000 hospitalizations compared to a rollout two months later.
wraltechwire.com
Battery manufacturer picks Alamance County for $40M expansion, new jobs
RALEIGH – More jobs focusing on battery production are coming to North Carolina, this time in Alamance County. Sunlight Group will receive some $1.6 million in state and local tax incentives to expand its plant in Mebane in order to manufacture lithium ion batteries. The company plans to add...
Rody’s Tavern is back in business in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rody’s Tavern is opening its doors once again to the Greensboro community, the restaurant confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday. Rody’s Tavern was sold to new owners on Aug. 19 after longtime owners Steve and Barbara Rodermond sold the restaurant after over 7 years of being a community hotspot. The […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University welcomes five new minors
Young Commons on Elon University's campus. Elon University welcomed five new interdisciplinary minors this fall for undergraduate students, including Islamic studies, food studies, engineering design, sustainable enterprises and museum studies and public history. All minors are available this fall and are aimed to foster interdisciplinary studies, ranging from foreign languages...
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina
A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.
247Sports
