ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Ozzy Osbourne will play halftime show during LA Rams’ season opener

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hT1Lf_0hiCULdT00

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is ready for some football.

Osbourne, 73, will sing a medley of songs during halftime of Thursday night’s NFL season opener between the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the visiting Buffalo Bills, Rolling Stone reported.

The former Black Sabbath frontman will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, headlining a North American show for the first time in nearly four years.

Osbourne’s new album, “Patient Number 9,” will be released Friday, SBNation reported. The album features contributions from Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck, Mike McCready, Chad Smith and the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Rolling Stone.

NBC and Peacock will air the game and Osbourne’s halftime show, the magazine reported.

Osbourne warmed up for his North American return last month when he returned to the stage during the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in England, months after undergoing surgery. Osbourne performed a pair of Black Sabbath classics with Iommi, his former bandmate, Rolling Stone reported.

Osbourne has not performed live in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He last teamed with Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform “Take What You Want” at the 2019 American Music Awards, Rolling Stone reported.

In June 2022, Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, shared that he was having a “very major operation” that could help “determine the rest of his life,” according to “Good Morning America.”

Osbourne announced in January 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease during an interview on “Good Morning America” and canceled the American portion of his tour, “No More Tours.” He also fell early in 2019 and had to undergo surgery.

Thursday’s game between the Rams and the Bills begins at 8:20 p.m. EDT.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Radio host admits he made false claim on Freeman talks

NEW YORK — (AP) — A radio host admitted he falsely claimed agent Casey Close never informed first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer. Doug Gottlieb tweeted on June 29 that "Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer," Close and Excel Sports Management sued Gottlieb in mid-July in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel.
MLB
960 The Ref

Serena Williams' goodbye to U.S. Open a ratings boon to ESPN

NEW YORK — (AP) — Serena Williams' long goodbye to the U.S. Open proved a boon to ESPN. Facing down the possibility of a first-round knockout, Williams instead gave the sports network four nights of prime-time programming last week, with her eventual loss to Ajla Tomljanovic reaching the largest audience of any tennis match in ESPN's 43-year history.
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Sue Bird plays final WNBA game

SEATTLE — Sue Bird said her goodbyes to fans Tuesday night as the Seattle Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals. The 97-92 loss marked the end of the 41-year-old guard’s legendary two-decade career in Seattle. She wrapped up the night with eight points and eight assists.
SEATTLE, WA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy