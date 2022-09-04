Read full article on original website
Minnesota couple killed in Puget Sound floatplane crash
Two Minnesotans were among the 10 people killed Sunday when a floatplane crashed in Washington, according to Hubbard TV Station, KSTP. The seaplane was on its way from a popular tourist destination to a Seattle suburb when it went down in Puget Sound without sending out a distress call. On...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William...
Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. A nearby resident said they heard what sounded like a thunderclap at the time of the crash Sunday. Just...
Essentia files unfair labor practice charge against MNA
As the intended strike date approaches, Essentia Health has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Minnesota Nurses Association. The charge has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging MNA failed to include Essentia Health-Duluth among the list of facilities in its 10-day strike notice. MNA filed their strike notice on September 1, while announcing a strike would begin September 12.
Body of missing Zimmerman man located
It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday...
The Mark Barker Ships Out
Today in Duluth marked the Mark Barker Lakers passage through the Twin Ports. The Barker is the first Great Lakes ship built by an American company since 1983, which marked the end of a lengthy boom time that included the arrival of the immense 1,000-footers. The new boat is something different than a standard bulk-cargo hauler like those built four decades ago.
Exploring Lake Superior: To the rescue
Lake Superior is beautiful, but she can also be brutal. When boaters on the South Shore run into trouble, Tucker Culberson is often the first call. “I’ve been around boats my whole life,” Culberson said. “When I was in high school, I was working for a sailboat charter business that had kind of a towboat rescue boat. I started going on that boat and kind of loved it, and then long story short, years later, I started this business.”
Brandon Weatherz: Pleasant Labor Day
Areas of patchy fog have set up overnight, leading to localized poor visibility. This should lift by around 9 a.m. Early cloud cover will break up through the morning with sunshine on tap the rest of the day. It’s another day with a cool east wind that will limit temperatures along the shores of Lake Superior and present the danger of rip currents. High temps will be in the mid-60s immediately near the lake while inland areas warm toward mid-70s.
