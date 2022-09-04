ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees swept a doubleader from Minnesota by throwing a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. “It doesn’t matter if our big guys are here or they’re not,” Aaron Judge said after hitting his major league-leading 55th home run Wednesday to start the first of two rallies that carried New York to 5-4 and 7-1 wins. “We walk out there, we’ve got the pinstripes, we’re wearing the NY, and every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done.” Isiah Kiner-Falefa, playing third base for the first time in two years, sparked a two-run 12th inning in the opener with a tying leadoff single and hit a go-ahead grand slam off Joe Ryan in the fourth inning of the nightcap. IKF sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats and flipped his bat after the no-doubt drive, his first slam among 19 career home runs.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado. “It was nice to win the two games after a tough first one (in the series versus Arizona),” Melvin said. “We are seeing some balls leave the ballpark here. We have the ability to slug — that showed up tonight after being down 2-0. To be able to respond right away and come right back I think kind of shifted the momentum back into our dugout.” Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit two solo homers off Darvish (13-7) to give him 24 for the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy