Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers fresh blow as Napoli become latest team to rubbish transfer talks for Man Utd star
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been left further red-faced following a public snub from Napoli. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to leave Manchester United this summer but failed to find a club willing to take him on. Serie A big boys Napoli were said to be in discussions to sign Ronaldo...
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
How Arsenal could line up against FC Zurich in Europa League as Arteta looks to bounce back after Man Utd defeat
MIKEL ARTETA is expected to ring the changes for Arsenal's Europa League group stage opener against FC Zurich away in Switzerland on Thursday. The Gunners are looking to get back to winning ways after they suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday.
Is Tottenham vs Marseille on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash
Tottenham Hotspur’s return to the promised land of the Champions League after two seasons away begins on Wednesday evening on home turd as they welcome Marseille to north London.Antonio Conte’s troops enter continental competition on something of a crest of a wave - not only dramatically pipping fierce rivals Arsenal to fourth spot in the Premier League last term to secure Champions League football but also starting this campaign like a side that mean business.Draws away to London rivals Chelsea and West Ham are Spurs’ only ‘slip-ups’ in six league games so far, with victories in their other four games...
Manchester United Vs. Real Sociedad Line-up Prediction | Cristiano Ronaldo To Return
This is our starting line-up prediction for Manchester United's game against Real Sociedad in the Europa League at Old Trafford this Thursday - with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to return.
Manchester United lose at home to Real Sociedad to stall Ten Hag’s progress
Football was an obvious irrelevance following the evening’s news but, after Uefa ruled the game should go ahead, Manchester United duly fulfilled their Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II threw a veil of sorrow over Old Trafford and a heartfelt tribute before kick-off...
SkySports
Graham Potter to Chelsea: Why Blues wanted to bring Brighton boss' magic touch to Stamford Bridge
If Chelsea are serious about rebuilding the club from top to bottom, a long-term job whoever is in charge, they have picked a man who ticks a lot of the right boxes in Brighton's Graham Potter. Six games into the new season, his now former-Seagulls side sit three points and...
FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah scores the winner and assists Marquinhos' debut goal as the Gunners get off to winning ways in their Europa League opener... as both teams hold a minute's silence before the second half for the Queen
A game of football took place, and an entertaining one at that. It was competitive and noisy. But the minute’s silence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, separating the two halves, is what will resonate with those here in St. Gallen. News of the monarch’s death broke at half-time,...
SkySports
Paul Merson Says: Zinedine Zidane best fit for Chelsea not Graham Potter; why back Thomas Tuchel then sack him?
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and why he believes appointing Zinedine Zidane would have made more sense than turning to Brighton boss Graham Potter. Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League...
SkySports
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side
Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
Yardbarker
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Napoli v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A
Details of how the team's lineup for tonight's Champions League clash.
FOX Sports
Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the...
SkySports
Marcus Stewart: Former Premier League striker diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after 12 months of testing. Stewart, whose playing career spanned 20 years, amassed over 650 appearances at eight different clubs, including Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Exeter City, scoring over 250 goals.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
BBC
Champions League & Women's World Cup qualifying build-up
From a "Life Lion" to a wounded Fox. Brendan Rodgers has led Leicester City to their worst start to a season since 1983, but, according to the Mail, the former Liverpool boss will be due £10m in compensation if he is sacked. Talking of strikers hitting top form, it...
