Premier League

The Independent

Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Marseille on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Tottenham Hotspur’s return to the promised land of the Champions League after two seasons away begins on Wednesday evening on home turd as they welcome Marseille to north London.Antonio Conte’s troops enter continental competition on something of a crest of a wave - not only dramatically pipping fierce rivals Arsenal to fourth spot in the Premier League last term to secure Champions League football but also starting this campaign like a side that mean business.Draws away to London rivals Chelsea and West Ham are Spurs’ only ‘slip-ups’ in six league games so far, with victories in their other four games...
Daily Mail

FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah scores the winner and assists Marquinhos' debut goal as the Gunners get off to winning ways in their Europa League opener... as both teams hold a minute's silence before the second half for the Queen

A game of football took place, and an entertaining one at that. It was competitive and noisy. But the minute’s silence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, separating the two halves, is what will resonate with those here in St. Gallen. News of the monarch’s death broke at half-time,...
SkySports

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side

Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
FOX Sports

Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the...
SkySports

Marcus Stewart: Former Premier League striker diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after 12 months of testing. Stewart, whose playing career spanned 20 years, amassed over 650 appearances at eight different clubs, including Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Exeter City, scoring over 250 goals.
BBC

Champions League & Women's World Cup qualifying build-up

From a "Life Lion" to a wounded Fox. Brendan Rodgers has led Leicester City to their worst start to a season since 1983, but, according to the Mail, the former Liverpool boss will be due £10m in compensation if he is sacked. Talking of strikers hitting top form, it...
