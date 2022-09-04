ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Ajax 4-0 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side thrashed on Champions League return

Ajax ensured Rangers' return to the Champions League after a 12-year absence was a miserable one with a 4-0 thrashing in Amsterdam. Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, despite leading Rangers within two penalties of winning the Europa League last season, said they "could not compete" with their Champions League rivals as he defended his side's limp performance in the Netherlands, citing the financial gap between the two sides.
SkySports

Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports

VAR: How it's supposed to work after weekend of controversy in the Premier League

VAR is in the headlines after a controversial weekend of Premier League officiating. Here we explain how it is supposed to work... The Video Assistant Referee is a qualified referee who watches the match in the VAR Hub at Stockley Park. They have a variety of screens and camera angles and the ability to watch slow-motion replays and are joined by assistants and a replay operator. Using what they see, they can advise on-field referees during matches.
SkySports

Alycia Baumgardner vows to knock out 'one-dimensional' Mikaela Mayer and welcomes Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano fight down the line

Alycia Baumgardner is out to steal the spotlight on Saturday's historic night of women's boxing by knocking out 'basic' Mikaela Mayer in their super-featherweight unification clash. The American duo feature in the penultimate fight at The O2 ahead of Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's grudge battle for the undisputed middleweight...
