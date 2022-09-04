NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months. Masks will still be required in health care settings including hospitals and nursing homes. Hochul got a booster shot herself at her news conference in New York City and urged others to follow her example.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO