Colorado clerk Tina Peters pleads not guilty in election security breach case
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost the GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state earlier this year, pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges Wednesday afternoon, six months after a county grand jury indicted her following an election security breach investigation by local authorities. District Judge Matthew Barrett...
Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ruled that state law does not allow local election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans who brought the lawsuit in the battleground state. The lawsuit is the latest move by the GOP to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Wednesday granted motions to immediately block the practice, known as ballot curing. The case is expected to ultimately go to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Illinois governor GOP candidate decries Chicago crime, chaos
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey, is promising to restore the death penalty and repeal a criminal justice overhaul that will eliminate cash bail, following a Labor Day weekend that left 11 dead in Chicago. The state senator from Xenia met privately in Springfield on Tuesday with county sheriffs from around Illinois and emerged with criticism for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year. It will end bail for many nonviolent crimes starting Jan. 1. Critics call restrictive bail a “penalty on poverty.” He blamed violent crime in Chicago on Pritzker, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, saying they don’t do enough.
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust died in Alabama 11 days apart
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust, and fulfilled their fathers dream to make it to America, died days apart from each other in Alabama, according to the Alabama Holocaust Education Center. Ruth Scheuer Siegler, 95, died on September 3 and her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, 98, died 10 days before...
Brutal heat wave shatters all-time records, threatens power outages across California. And a hurricane could prolong it
A record-breaking heat wave has baked the West for days — setting record high temperatures, fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California — and it could last even longer due to the effects of a strengthening hurricane along Mexico’s Pacific coast. “We are now...
Fairview Fire continues ‘burning in all directions on all flanks,’ scorching more than 9,000 acres, fire chief says
The Fairview Fire has now charred more than 9,000 acres in the two days it’s been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which has spread to 9,846 acres and is 5% contained, has not shown signs of slowing down, either. “The fire’s burning in all...
Water supply problem continues after flooding in Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials are scrambling to restore water service in northwest Georgia after flash flooding submerged pumps and flooded buildings. Chattooga County officials said Tuesday that taps for 8,000 customers in Summerville, Menlo and surrounding areas would stay dry through at least Wednesday. Officials report some progress in restarting pumps and repairing electrical components at the Summerville water treatment plant. Government agencies and private groups are giving out water and supplies. County schools canceled classes through Wednesday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to tour damage Wednesday after declaring a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service estimates 10 to 12 inches of rain fell in hours.
US military shrinks timeline for draining Hawaii fuel tanks
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military says it now expects to remove fuel from a leaky Hawaii fuel tank farm by July 2024, five months earlier than its initial plan. Critics have lambasted the military’s original timeline to remove fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by December 2024, saying the tanks posed a threat to Oahu’s water supply and needed to be drained sooner. The state Department of Health ordered the fuel removed after jet fuel from the facility poured into a drinking water well in November and poisoned thousands of people in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The state health department says it’s reviewing the new plan.
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months. Masks will still be required in health care settings including hospitals and nursing homes. Hochul got a booster shot herself at her news conference in New York City and urged others to follow her example.
