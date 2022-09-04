ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Says “You’re The Ones Who Are Crazy” Following Recent Spats with Clothing Brands & Ex-Wife

By Catherine Walthall
 3 days ago
Kanye West, legally known as Ye, has returned to his posting habit of sharing messages on Instagram and subsequently taking them down. Recent posts include revealing his current dispute with ex-wife Kim Kardashian about where their four children will attend school. Several of those posts have been taken down, but the most recent remains (as of this writing) to explain Kanye’s behavior as of late.

In the post, West continues to express his frustration regarding his children’s schooling. He also expresses his disapproval of the direction brand partners Gap and Adidas are taking with his apparel lines.

“Here is the through line,” he wrote. “Gap having meetings about me without me. Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I’m dead. Me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever names you want. If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands, and my children, then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

West’s Yeezy collaboration with Gap recently attracted a lot of attention after his latest clothing was displayed in Gap store in large bags that resembled garbage bags to some. In the face of this backlash, Kanye defended his display, saying that he is an “innovator” and that the bags were actually large construction bags.

Kanye has also designed Yeezy sneakers in collaboration with Adidas for several years, and his divorce from ex-wife Kardashian was made official earlier this year.

Further, previous posts include a screenshot of a text exchange between West and who is assumed to be Kim Kardashian. “Can u please stop?” Kardashian appears to have texted. West then responded, “No. We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say. Cause you half white?”

Kardashian has yet to publically respond to West’s latest posts.

Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

