Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Announce Their Return to Reality TV

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have announced their return to the small screen. The couple will take on the reality TV series, Home to Roost, which will document their journey back to the U.K. in light of recent comments about the state of the U.S.

The series comes 20 years after the family’s original show, The Osbournes, premiered on MTV. The new show is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. next year. U.S. distribution has not yet been announced. The pair’s daughter, Kelly, is also set to appear.

A synopsis reads: “The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet—with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself.”

Home to Roost is produced by Expectation. The company’s creative directors, Ben Wicks and Colin Barr shared their excitement for the series saying, “Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us—now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love, and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

The news comes just days after the pair revealed their plans to leave Los Angeles because they were “fed up” with the widespread gun violence in the U.S. In a recent interview with the Observer, Ozzy and Sharon discussed the decision to move.

“America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all,” Sharon said. “Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

Ozzy added, “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” referring to the Route 91 Harvest shooting in 2017, where 60 people were killed.

In addition to the new show, the musician also mentioned that he hopes to build a studio on the family’s new U.K. estate to potentially record an album with his former bandmate Tommy Iommi, who he recently performed with for the first time in over five years.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images