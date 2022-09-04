ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Announce Their Return to Reality TV

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Pq3V_0hiCQ9zA00

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have announced their return to the small screen. The couple will take on the reality TV series, Home to Roost, which will document their journey back to the U.K. in light of recent comments about the state of the U.S.

The series comes 20 years after the family’s original show, The Osbournes, premiered on MTV. The new show is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. next year. U.S. distribution has not yet been announced. The pair’s daughter, Kelly, is also set to appear.

A synopsis reads: “The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet—with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself.”

Home to Roost is produced by Expectation. The company’s creative directors, Ben Wicks and Colin Barr shared their excitement for the series saying, “Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us—now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love, and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

The news comes just days after the pair revealed their plans to leave Los Angeles because they were “fed up” with the widespread gun violence in the U.S. In a recent interview with the Observer, Ozzy and Sharon discussed the decision to move.

“America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all,” Sharon said. “Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

Ozzy added, “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” referring to the Route 91 Harvest shooting in 2017, where 60 people were killed.

In addition to the new show, the musician also mentioned that he hopes to build a studio on the family’s new U.K. estate to potentially record an album with his former bandmate Tommy Iommi, who he recently performed with for the first time in over five years.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Comments / 5

Related
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new single ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has given fans another taste of his upcoming album with the reflective single ‘Nothing Feels Right’. The track feature’s the metal legend’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, who delivers a beautiful guitar solo. Wylde rejoined Ozzy’s backing band in 2017 having previously played with him intermittently over several decades.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Sharon Osbourne
wegotthiscovered.com

Everyone is having the same reaction to Ozzy Osbourne fleeing America over the gun violence epidemic

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife of four decades, Sharon Osbourne, are officially headed back to England after spending over two decades living in the United States. In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian published over the weekend — mostly focusing on the Osbourne’s health problems and burgeoning comeback — the couple revealed their plans to move back to the UK in February. Currently, their Los Angeles mansion (not the same one where their hit MTV reality series The Osbournes was previously filmed) is on the market for $18 million while contractors make necessary upgrades to their 120-year-old, 350-acre estate Buckinghamshire estate.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Called Out Prince William, Kate Middleton For 'Disrespecting' Meghan Markle? Sussex Pair's Upcoming UK Return Is Allegedly 'Commercially Driven'

Prince Harry confronted Prince William in a bizarre face-off accusing Kate Middleton of snubbing Meghan Markle and demanded the Duchess of Cambridge to be “friendlier” to his wife, a new report suggested. Prince Harry Told Prince William That Meghan Markle Deserves To Be Respected. Royal author Tom Bower...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv#Bbc One#Home To Roost#Mtv#Bbc Iplayer
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Leukemia Fears For Queen, 96, As Top Doctor Claims ‘Bruised Hands’ Could Be Dire Sign Of Cancer

Mysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her Majesty’s hands have heightened doctors’ fears she is facing a deadly diagnosis, Radar has learned.Queen Elizabeth shocked viewers in a photo released by the palace on Tuesday showing her shaking her bruised and blue hands with Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.Eagle-eyed royal watchers took to social media to question the cause of what appears to be a worrying health condition for the ailing monarch.While the Queen’s press secretary has not commented on her bruised hands, top doctors have raised the alarm on the real reason for the monarch’s supposed health concerns.Twice during a span...
CANCER
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy