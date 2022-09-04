The Weeknd Halts L.A. Show Because of Vocal Issues

The Weeknd has one of the best singing voices in music. But when that voice wasn’t responding to what he wanted to do at a recent show in Los Angeles, the pop star halted his show after just a few songs.

The Grammy Award-winning artist stopped his show early on Saturday night (September 3) because he lost his voice. He was performing the second night of a two-night set at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

The Weeknd stopped singing during the middle of his hit “Can’t Feel My Face,” and left the stage for a bit before he came back and told the audience of his decision.

“I can’t give you the concert I want to give you,” he said. “I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.”

Wrote the artist later on social media, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My Deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

His next slated shows are September 22 and 23, which are makeup dates for previously cancelled Toronto shows when Canada was experiencing a nationwide internet outage.

Other artists have recently experienced vocal cord issues, namely Allison Russell, who posted on Facebook earlier this weekend that she was suffering from issues that, if she didn’t rest, could cause her permanent harm.

The Weeknd (Photo: Republic Records)