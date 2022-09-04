Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] A Family of Five’s 600 Square Foot Upper West Side Apartment
600 square feet of living space is small even for just one person. But for a couple and their three kids who are doing so both stylishly and functionally? Now that’s impressive. But that’s just what Heather and Michael are accomplishing with their three young daughters after moving from California to New York recently. “We found our apartment while we were still living in California, prior to moving to New York City,” writes Heather. “We did a virtual tour of the space, fell in love from afar, and the rest is history!
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Would You Live in a Shipping Container? [A Byte Out of the Big Apple]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
welovecatsandkittens.com
Helping a Friendly Abandoned Cat Named Little Bear
It's always distressing to hear about an abandoned cat, especially when they once lived with a family. Thankfully there are volunteers like Flatbush Cats. They're an organization that focuses on reducing the outdoor cat population in Brooklyn, New York. There are over 500,000 cats on the streets of New York...
bklyndesigns.com
5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC
Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
pethelpful.com
Man's Attempt to Rescue Koi Fish From a Vacant Mall in New York Is Going Viral
Heartbreaking footage of an abandoned koi pond has people all over the internet in tears. The video was shared by TikTok creator Greg Bashaw of Long Island, New York (@greg_bashaw) who must've been stunned when he saw what the once vibrant pond at the Sunrise Mall has since been reduced to. Fair warning, it might just make you tear up.
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
Eating down the road: Iconic Caribbean foods line Brooklyn streets as J’Ouvert returns
Doubles -- a Trinidadian snack -- was served in Brooklyn during the J'Ouvert festival on Monday. Early-morning revelers ate corn soup, doubles, and bake and saltfish during the first in-person J’Ouvert festival since 2019. [ more › ]
weddingchicks.com
Brand New NYC Wedding Venue – Above the Heights
Above the Heights is a new NYC wedding venue premiering this season in Washington Heights. With its ample reception space and an outdoor ceremony rooftop, it's easy to see why this will become the new "it" venue for the most incredible views of Manhattan and the George Washington Bridge. Each...
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
brickunderground.com
Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out
Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
boweryboogie.com
Burger King Scrubbed Clean, Reopens on Delancey Street
On Delancey Street is back. Talk about a whopper of a 180. This Lower East Side outpost had been a devolving eyesore ever since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It all started when a westbound SUV ended up in the dining room of the establishment. Boards went in, and graffiti followed immediately thereafter. And rather than scrub the storefront, the franchisee took a page from Clerks to hang a “We Are Open” banner.
PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC
The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
therealdeal.com
Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
Clipper Equity’s sprawling Flatbush apartment complex is hitting the market and the seller is hoping to get $425 million, sources said. The Brooklyn developer is putting its 2,494-unit, 21-acre Flatbush Gardens development up for sale after owning it for over 15 years. The apartments are rent-stabilized and 38 percent are rented at preferential rents, averaging 25 percent below the legal rents, according to marketing materials.
fox5ny.com
NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
NBC New York
Women With High-End Bags Targeted in NYC Mall, Supermarket Heist Spree: Cops
A brazen Staten Island thief has been targeting women with high-end handbags at supermarkets and shops in the borough since late July and the pattern has ramped up in frequency since then, authorities said Wednesday. The first two heists of the four police say the man is responsible for were...
thevillagesun.com
Were a ‘bad shot’ — and a bad actor — to blame for man’s death in Tompkins Square Park?
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | The man found dead on a bench in Tompkins Square Park more than a week ago was a regular who went by the nickname “Toasty.” He was known as a protecter of younger, vulnerable people in the park scene. However, the cause of his...
fox5ny.com
Mask rules dropped on NYC trains and buses
It is now ok to ride the NYC subway and buses without wearing a face mask. Very few people were following the rules anyway.
