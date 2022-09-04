ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] A Family of Five’s 600 Square Foot Upper West Side Apartment

600 square feet of living space is small even for just one person. But for a couple and their three kids who are doing so both stylishly and functionally? Now that’s impressive. But that’s just what Heather and Michael are accomplishing with their three young daughters after moving from California to New York recently. “We found our apartment while we were still living in California, prior to moving to New York City,” writes Heather. “We did a virtual tour of the space, fell in love from afar, and the rest is history!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox40jackson.com

Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck

A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
welovecatsandkittens.com

Helping a Friendly Abandoned Cat Named Little Bear

It's always distressing to hear about an abandoned cat, especially when they once lived with a family. Thankfully there are volunteers like Flatbush Cats. They're an organization that focuses on reducing the outdoor cat population in Brooklyn, New York. There are over 500,000 cats on the streets of New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
bklyndesigns.com

5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC

Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only

It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
BROOKLYN, NY
weddingchicks.com

Brand New NYC Wedding Venue – Above the Heights

Above the Heights is a new NYC wedding venue premiering this season in Washington Heights. With its ample reception space and an outdoor ceremony rooftop, it's easy to see why this will become the new "it" venue for the most incredible views of Manhattan and the George Washington Bridge. Each...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees

If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out

Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboogie.com

Burger King Scrubbed Clean, Reopens on Delancey Street

On Delancey Street is back. Talk about a whopper of a 180. This Lower East Side outpost had been a devolving eyesore ever since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It all started when a westbound SUV ended up in the dining room of the establishment. Boards went in, and graffiti followed immediately thereafter. And rather than scrub the storefront, the franchisee took a page from Clerks to hang a “We Are Open” banner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC

The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex

Clipper Equity’s sprawling Flatbush apartment complex is hitting the market and the seller is hoping to get $425 million, sources said. The Brooklyn developer is putting its 2,494-unit, 21-acre Flatbush Gardens development up for sale after owning it for over 15 years. The apartments are rent-stabilized and 38 percent are rented at preferential rents, averaging 25 percent below the legal rents, according to marketing materials.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
MANHATTAN, NY

