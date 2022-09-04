ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Person
Amanda Kessel
Person
Brianne Jenner
Person
Nicole Hensley
NBC Sports

Joe Kovacs wins Diamond League Final shot put with historic throw

American Joe Kovacs launched the third-farthest shot put in history to win the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland. Kovacs, the Olympic and world silver medalist behind countryman Ryan Crouser, threw 23.23 meters to defeat Crouser at a second consecutive Swiss meet. “It’s a milestone,” Kovacs told World Athletics. “I...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

USWNT vs Nigeria score: Rose Lavelle scores winning goal; Americans concede for first time in 880 minutes

The United States women's national team beat Nigeria 2-1 on Tuesday in a friendly at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The match was the second of a two-game series against Nigeria during the September window. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski made few changes from the previous starting lineup that featured against Nigeria on Saturday, with the Americans winning 4-0. Three positional changes at goalkeeper, center back, and defensive midfielder meant starts for Casey Murphy, Naomi Girma and Sam Coffey, respectively.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Jabeur, Garcia begin women's semifinals | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): 7:20 p.m. Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia are on the court in the opening match of the women’s semifinals. The fifth-seeded Jabeur is trying to reach her second straight Grand Slam final. Garcia, seeded 17th, is in a major semifinal for the first time.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medal#Olympics#Canadians#Mvp#Team Usa#Athletic#Womensworlds
theScore

Senators' busy summer prompts 'significant increase' in season-ticket sales

An offseason full of big-ticket acquisitions has Ottawa Senators fans pumped for the 2022-23 campaign. "I can tell you that the season-ticket membership is the highest it's been in years," Senators president Anthony LeBlanc told Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan. "We've seen a significant, significant increase - and it all started, really, around the time when (general manager) Pierre (Dorion) started making some trades."
NHL
theScore

Berhalter: Chelsea dismissing Tuchel could benefit Pulisic

NEW YORK (AP) — In the eyes of U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, Chelsea's decision to fire manager Thomas Tuchel could benefit American star Christian Pulisic. "I'm not happy a guy lost his job. But if this means more opportunity for Christian, then it's positive because he's a guy that's proven that he can perform at that level," Berhalter said Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. "We'll just have to wait and see."
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Doncic erupts for EuroBasket's best scoring performance in 65 years

Luka Doncic put in one of international basketball's best performances ever in Slovenia's 88-82 win Wednesday over France at EuroBasket 2022. The Dallas Mavericks talent poured in 47 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field, ranking second for the most points in a single game in the tournament's history. Doncic...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy