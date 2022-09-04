NEW YORK (AP) — In the eyes of U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, Chelsea's decision to fire manager Thomas Tuchel could benefit American star Christian Pulisic. "I'm not happy a guy lost his job. But if this means more opportunity for Christian, then it's positive because he's a guy that's proven that he can perform at that level," Berhalter said Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. "We'll just have to wait and see."

