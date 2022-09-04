Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Star Diamond League Final fields chase track worlds spots, cap season; TV, live stream info
The Diamond League Final, the last top-level track and field meet of 2022, boasts the busiest single day of competition this year, world records and undefeated seasons on the line as well as spots at next year’s world championships at stake. Competition in Zurich, Switzerland airs live on Peacock...
Hairy situation at US Open: 2 removed for haircut in stands
NEW YORK — (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Two men's stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other's head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.
Frances Tiafoe unites tennis stars in protest but feels some people don't want Black players to succeed
He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."
Depleted International Presidents Cup Team Finalized With Six Captain's Picks
With Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann among several at LIV Golf and ineligible, captain Trevor Immelman's team looks far different than it would have months ago.
GOLF・
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis-Mixed feelings for Gauff after U.S. Open quarter-final exit
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff said she was trying to strike a balance between satisfaction at reaching the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time and disappointment after being outplayed by Caroline Garcia on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Joe Kovacs wins Diamond League Final shot put with historic throw
American Joe Kovacs launched the third-farthest shot put in history to win the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland. Kovacs, the Olympic and world silver medalist behind countryman Ryan Crouser, threw 23.23 meters to defeat Crouser at a second consecutive Swiss meet. “It’s a milestone,” Kovacs told World Athletics. “I...
CBS Sports
USWNT vs Nigeria score: Rose Lavelle scores winning goal; Americans concede for first time in 880 minutes
The United States women's national team beat Nigeria 2-1 on Tuesday in a friendly at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The match was the second of a two-game series against Nigeria during the September window. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski made few changes from the previous starting lineup that featured against Nigeria on Saturday, with the Americans winning 4-0. Three positional changes at goalkeeper, center back, and defensive midfielder meant starts for Casey Murphy, Naomi Girma and Sam Coffey, respectively.
Jabeur, Garcia begin women's semifinals | US Open updates
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): 7:20 p.m. Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia are on the court in the opening match of the women’s semifinals. The fifth-seeded Jabeur is trying to reach her second straight Grand Slam final. Garcia, seeded 17th, is in a major semifinal for the first time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Senators' busy summer prompts 'significant increase' in season-ticket sales
An offseason full of big-ticket acquisitions has Ottawa Senators fans pumped for the 2022-23 campaign. "I can tell you that the season-ticket membership is the highest it's been in years," Senators president Anthony LeBlanc told Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan. "We've seen a significant, significant increase - and it all started, really, around the time when (general manager) Pierre (Dorion) started making some trades."
NHL・
theScore
Berhalter: Chelsea dismissing Tuchel could benefit Pulisic
NEW YORK (AP) — In the eyes of U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, Chelsea's decision to fire manager Thomas Tuchel could benefit American star Christian Pulisic. "I'm not happy a guy lost his job. But if this means more opportunity for Christian, then it's positive because he's a guy that's proven that he can perform at that level," Berhalter said Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. "We'll just have to wait and see."
theScore
Doncic erupts for EuroBasket's best scoring performance in 65 years
Luka Doncic put in one of international basketball's best performances ever in Slovenia's 88-82 win Wednesday over France at EuroBasket 2022. The Dallas Mavericks talent poured in 47 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field, ranking second for the most points in a single game in the tournament's history. Doncic...
NBA・
Comments / 0