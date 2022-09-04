Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Portland, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Portland High School football team will have a game with Liberty Creek High School on September 06, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
mainstreetmaury.com
Ranking the top 10 Middle Tennessee high school football games in Week 4
There are plenty of opportunities to see good high school football around Nashville this week. I ranked Week 4’s top 10 games, which are all at drivable locations from within the Midstate.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 men fly to Alaska to search for missing Dover hunter, Steve Keel
More people are joining the search for Steve Keel, the Dover, Tennessee man who disappeared while on a hunting trip in Alaska.
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
wgnsradio.com
Teen with two firearms arrested at Riverdale / Blackman High School Football Game
An incident occurred during this past Friday’s Riverdale / Blackman High School football game. Evidently, a teen showed up at the game with two guns and marijuana, according to schools spokesperson James Evans…. Again, law enforcement recovered two firearms and marijuana from a teenagers vehicle during the Riverdale /...
RELATED PEOPLE
TA Travel Center slated to be the latest redevelopment on Nashville's East Bank
Since 1979, it's been a must-stop spot for trucks. But soon, the land that the TA Travel Center has occupied for decades could attract a much different crowd.
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
53-Year-Old Sharyl Lynn Radabaugh Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Robertson County on Monday morning. The crash happened on I-65 Highway around the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville-Area Pastor and Platinum-Selling Gospel Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV Network
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelmag.com
Short or Long Term Parking at Nashville Airport: Top 3 Spots
If you’re flying out of Nashville Airport and need to leave your car somewhere safe for the duration of your travels, there are a number of cheap car parks to be found close by. Positioned in the city’s southeastern section, Nashville International Airport has almost 600 daily arriving and...
Popculture
White Castle Honors Late Country Music Legend With Special Meal
White Castle is paying special tribute to late country music legend John Prine. Ahead of what would have been Prine's 76th birthday on Monday, Oct. 10, the home of The Original Slider is taking part in "You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine," a week-long event celebrating the famed musician that is organized by The Prine Family and Oh Boy Records.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
yourwilliamson.com
Welcome Homes: 2022 Rosebrooke Parade of Homes
The 2022 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ will take place in a new community in Brentwood called Rosebrooke. Rosebrooke is Brentwood’s newest luxury home community, boasting the highest average price per home ever recorded for the event. The community includes amenities such as adult and children’s pools, a clubhouse, an event lawn, walking and bike trails, sidewalks and street trees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
wpln.org
Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee
This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
Used cooking oil stolen from Hendersonville restaurant
Two men are arrested after getting caught stealing thousands of dollars worth of used cooking oil from a Hendersonville restaurant
wjle.com
Record-Breaking Tourism Numbers In DeKalb County
The Smithville-DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce DeKalb County’s tourism numbers show a 30% increase from the previous year. “We are beyond excited to receive this great news from the State of Tennessee,” said Chamber Director Suzanne Williams. ” The economic impact of tourism on DeKalb County is huge. It shows tourism activity, including indirect and induced impacts, supported $51.2 million in business sales in DeKalb County. Visitors directly generated $2.5 Million in state and local taxes, which is equivalent to $322 in tax savings for every DeKalb County household,” she said.
Comments / 0