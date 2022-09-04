ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Portland, TN
Portland, TN
Sports
wkdzradio.com

PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels

The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Power
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Penske
travelmag.com

Short or Long Term Parking at Nashville Airport: Top 3 Spots

If you’re flying out of Nashville Airport and need to leave your car somewhere safe for the duration of your travels, there are a number of cheap car parks to be found close by. Positioned in the city’s southeastern section, Nashville International Airport has almost 600 daily arriving and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

White Castle Honors Late Country Music Legend With Special Meal

White Castle is paying special tribute to late country music legend John Prine. Ahead of what would have been Prine's 76th birthday on Monday, Oct. 10, the home of The Original Slider is taking part in "You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine," a week-long event celebrating the famed musician that is organized by The Prine Family and Oh Boy Records.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
yourwilliamson.com

Welcome Homes: 2022 Rosebrooke Parade of Homes

The 2022 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ will take place in a new community in Brentwood called Rosebrooke. Rosebrooke is Brentwood’s newest luxury home community, boasting the highest average price per home ever recorded for the event. The community includes amenities such as adult and children’s pools, a clubhouse, an event lawn, walking and bike trails, sidewalks and street trees.
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee

This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Record-Breaking Tourism Numbers In DeKalb County

The Smithville-DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce DeKalb County’s tourism numbers show a 30% increase from the previous year. “We are beyond excited to receive this great news from the State of Tennessee,” said Chamber Director Suzanne Williams. ” The economic impact of tourism on DeKalb County is huge. It shows tourism activity, including indirect and induced impacts, supported $51.2 million in business sales in DeKalb County. Visitors directly generated $2.5 Million in state and local taxes, which is equivalent to $322 in tax savings for every DeKalb County household,” she said.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy