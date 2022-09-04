Read full article on original website
Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Antony responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s standing ovation after Man Utd goal and brands team-mate his ‘idol’
MANCHESTER UNITED star Antony has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's standing ovation as he celebrated his goal. The Brazilian was congratulated by the 37-year-old after he scored on his United debut in the win over Arsenal. Antony was substituted off after 58 minutes and replaced by Ronaldo who smiled at him.
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
‘I’ve not seen the same Mo since’ – Souness claims Salah has been rattled by Man Utd ‘butcher’ Lisandro Martinez
LIVERPOOL star Mohamed Salah hasn't been the same player since he was rattled by Lisandro Martinez during the defeat to Manchester United two weeks ago. That is the opinion of Reds icon Graeme Souness who believes the Egypt international has looked a shell of himself since the 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.
Robert Lewandowski ‘has termination clause included in £216k-a-week contract’ as Barcelona deal is broken down
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI'S £216,000-a-week Barcelona contract has a termination clause inserted, according to reports. But his wages CHANGE every season throughout his four-year stay at the club. Lewandowski, 34, joined Barca from Bayern Munich in a £42.5million transfer this summer after declaring his desire to quit the German champions.
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak
MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
'I Don't Think He Has Done Enough' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Defender To Be Dropped Against Napoli
Jurgen Klopp could make changes to his defence for the Champions League visit to Napoli on Wednesday according to a former England international.
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
Next Chelsea manager: Candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel following the club’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.A statement from the club read: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel LIVE: Latest updates as manager departsThe news comes as a major shock around the Premier League, with Tuchel leading Chelsea to the Champions League title a little over a year ago. Tuchel will leave big...
Fans are all saying the same thing as footage of Cristiano Ronaldo geeing up Man Utd stars after Arsenal goal emerges
FANS are all saying the same thing after a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo geeing up his Manchester United teammates has gone viral. The footage shows the 37-year-old trying to motivate United's stars after they conceded to Arsenal yesterday. With the game level at 1-1, Ronaldo is spotted having words with...
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Gabriel Jesus fumes at Man Utd defeat as Arsenal were ‘so much better’ and tells team-mates to become ‘killers’
GABRIEL JESUS is adamant Arsenal were ‘so much better’ than Manchester United despite defeat - and they need to quickly shake off the frustration. The Premier League leaders came into Sunday’s game at Old Trafford on a run of five straight victories and dominated large parts. But...
AlphaTauri call out 'hateful behaviour' directed at Red Bull strategist for Yuki Tsunda's DNF at Dutch GP
Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, reported tyre issues and appeared set to retire from the race but was sent back out by his team before eventually stopping again after just four corners. The Virtual Safety Car was then called and gave Max Verstappen an effective free...
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Ex-Manchester United Star On Erik Ten Hag And How He Should Be Judged By Fans
Former Manchester Unites star Paul Parker has spoken about Erik Ten Hag and how he should be judged by fans this season.
Is FC Zurich vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Arsenal face FC Zurich tonight as they open their Europa League campaign at the Swiss champions.After a one-year absence, Mikel Arteta’s side are back in Europe after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season.Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League on their last tournament appearance and this season are in a group with Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday but the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match...
Man City striker Erling Haaland tops Power Rankings table | Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford & Harry Kane in pursuit
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reached double digits in only his sixth league start this season during a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa to secure his place at the summit of the form chart this week.
