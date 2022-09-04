ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson has started 84 games at Lumen Field in Seattle, including a half dozen playoff matchups. His return Monday night with the Denver Broncos marks his first game there as a visitor. So, he knows he’ll hear the full-throated din of the Seahawks’ famed “12th man” crowd while he’s trying to listen to play calls from rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and relay them to his teammates. What he’s unsure of is whether he’ll be treated with venom or veneration in his return to Seattle, where he played for a decade, leading the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times with two trips to the Super Bowl and the franchise’s only championship parade. “I know they’ll be rowdy. I know they’ll be excited. I know it’s ‘Monday Night Football’. So, it’ll be a special environment,” Wilson said Thursday. “Listen, I think that I gave my heart and soul every day, and I know nothing less. So, hopefully it’ll be positive. But at the end of the day we’ve got a game to play.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO