4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/6: Baker Week Begins, Overrated Familiarity, and the Full Dorsey
After enduring a tumultuous off-season and a typical dull slate of pre-season games, it’s time for action, starting with Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. We’re about to lock into our schedule of content for the regular season, and hope you’re going to be happy and surprised by all the great stuff we plan on producing.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
Rebuilding in the NBA is a long process. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither were the Curry-era Golden State Warriors. If your team is at the bottom of the NBA standings, you should afford them some patience. Look at the development of your young players before thinking about the team’s win/loss record. In due time, they’ll likely get back to playing meaningful basketball.
Would the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Atlanta Falcons for this trade package?
The Cleveland Browns would be wise to consider trading Kareem Hunt. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a long season without their starting quarterback, the embattled and disgraced Deshaun Watson. The likelihood of this Browns team winning more than eight games is, at best, a stretch. Jacoby Brissett is either on par with or slightly behind someone like Case Keenum and that’s not a strong recipe for success.
Wilson disputes critical report, calls Seattle special
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson has started 84 games at Lumen Field in Seattle, including a half dozen playoff matchups. His return Monday night with the Denver Broncos marks his first game there as a visitor. So, he knows he’ll hear the full-throated din of the Seahawks’ famed “12th man” crowd while he’s trying to listen to play calls from rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and relay them to his teammates. What he’s unsure of is whether he’ll be treated with venom or veneration in his return to Seattle, where he played for a decade, leading the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times with two trips to the Super Bowl and the franchise’s only championship parade. “I know they’ll be rowdy. I know they’ll be excited. I know it’s ‘Monday Night Football’. So, it’ll be a special environment,” Wilson said Thursday. “Listen, I think that I gave my heart and soul every day, and I know nothing less. So, hopefully it’ll be positive. But at the end of the day we’ve got a game to play.”
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/8: Managing Games, Languid Tortoises, and the Art of Un-Hype
The Cleveland Browns are going about this Baker Mayfield thing all wrong. Take it from me, Mr. Reverse Psychology. There’s a whole section of stories below about the Browns being relatively blasé about facing ex-starter Baker Mayfield down in Carolina this Sunday. The logic, I guess, is to avoid giving Mayfield and the Panthers any bulletin board material which will fire them up against the Browns. Clickbaity sites are trying desperately to find some shade in anything the Browns are saying, but, you know, good luck to them on that. Browns are coming at this with the emotional intensity of a particularly languid tortoise.
NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement
The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other. Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September. Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward...
