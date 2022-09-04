A family of six was displaced by a house fire on Keanini Drive in Hāna, Maui on Saturday afternoon. The fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. An elderly resident who was home at the time of the fire, was extricated by neighbors and family members prior to the arrival of Maui Fire Department personnel. Fire officials say one person was injured, suffering burns to their face and arm, while extricating an elderly female resident from the fire.

