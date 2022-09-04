ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi to receive $6.8 million from agreement with JUUL e-cigarettes

Hawai‘i is expected to receive $6.8 million as its portion of a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories that resolves a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The settlement also would force JUUL to comply with...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Poi-luscious dessert at West Maui pop-up, Saturday

If it’s Saturday; then it’s coconut-kalo sundae time. The Mākena-based Chang Farms hosts a sundae pop-up across from Launiupoko Beach Park from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The pop-up features a unique dessert incorporating the farm’s homegrown/processed paʻi ʻai (pounded, undiluted taro). The confection...
FOOD & DRINKS
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi-based teams have strong showing at PGA Jr. League Regional on Maui

Region 12: National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Wailea Golf Club Sept. 2-4, 2022. This weekend, 13 teams of junior golfers from California, Hawaiʻi and the Southwest competed in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Wailea Golf Club on Maui, to determine a winner from both the 13u and 17u age divisions.
WAILEA, HI
mauinow.com

House fire in Hāna guts Keanini Drive home, six people displaced

A family of six was displaced by a house fire on Keanini Drive in Hāna, Maui on Saturday afternoon. The fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. An elderly resident who was home at the time of the fire, was extricated by neighbors and family members prior to the arrival of Maui Fire Department personnel. Fire officials say one person was injured, suffering burns to their face and arm, while extricating an elderly female resident from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi residents to start receiving tax refunds next week

Governor David Ige today announced that taxpayers will start receiving their state tax refunds next week. Currently, about 600,000 Hawaiʻi taxpayers are scheduled to receive approximately $294 million in tax refunds. Taxpayers who filed individual income tax returns for 2021 and have been residents of Hawaiʻi for at least...
HAWAII STATE

