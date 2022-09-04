Read full article on original website
Texas A&M pass defense vs Appalachian State's passing game
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice came to the Mountaineers (via stopovers at Clemson and Duke) and last weekend, he threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns against North Carolina even though he lost his top three receivers from last season. The Mountaineers run play action off of their zone and split zone run game and when they get that going or you work too many people into the box then Brice has the arm, footwork, and delivery to make throws to all parts of the field. However, Brice also got good protection on his drop backs last weekend with about 20% of those passes being rated as big time throws by Pro Football Focus. His processing power and understanding of coverages makes him a formidable foe.
Texas A&M football: Giant Killers coming to Kyle Field for more than just a payday
It was Sept. 1, 2007, in Ann Arbor, Mich., when Appalachian State officially put its football program on the map. The season opener drew a packed house — over 109,000 fans — in The Big House. In perhaps the biggest upset in college football history, the Mountaineers blocked a last-second field-goal attempt by No. 5 Michigan and prevailed, 34-32.
Jimbo Fisher: 'Never say never' on coaching at WVU football after Texas A&M
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is true to his roots as a Clarksburg, West Virginia, native and routinely mentions his fondness of the Mountain State. He did not rule out coaching the Mountaineers down the road if the opportunity presented itself, either, in an interview with WDTV5 News. “Hey,...
A&M's Fisher details his team's week two injury situation
It was not unusual for Texas A&M to be have different lineups on consecutive days of fall camp when they rolled out the ones and twos in 11 on air drills before the media. While some participants wound up being absent for several workouts or were unavailable one day and back the next, most everyone of importance had returned to practice by the end of fall camp Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher was asked in last week's Monday press conference if there was anyone not able to play for A&M's season opener versus Sam Houston week one and he responded "Not that I know of right now" he said.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State
The Texas A&M Aggies continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Here is how to watch and listen.
Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart
NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll
(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1...
