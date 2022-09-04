Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice came to the Mountaineers (via stopovers at Clemson and Duke) and last weekend, he threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns against North Carolina even though he lost his top three receivers from last season. The Mountaineers run play action off of their zone and split zone run game and when they get that going or you work too many people into the box then Brice has the arm, footwork, and delivery to make throws to all parts of the field. However, Brice also got good protection on his drop backs last weekend with about 20% of those passes being rated as big time throws by Pro Football Focus. His processing power and understanding of coverages makes him a formidable foe.

BOONE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO