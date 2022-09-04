Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 01:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog, locally dense, will continue this morning over the Berkshires, eastern Greene and Columbia Counties. Visibilities may lower to a quarter miles or less a times. The areas of dense fog may impact the morning commute. If traveling in these areas this morning be prepared for sharp reductions in visibility, use low beam headlights, give extra time for your commute, and leave extra space when driving between vehicles.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene, Western Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Western Columbia LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog, locally dense, will continue this morning over the Berkshires, eastern Greene and Columbia Counties. Visibilities may lower to a quarter miles or less a times. The areas of dense fog may impact the morning commute. If traveling in these areas this morning be prepared for sharp reductions in visibility, use low beam headlights, give extra time for your commute, and leave extra space when driving between vehicles.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 00:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog, locally dense, will continue this morning in the Lake George Saratoga Region, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital Region and southern Vermont. Visibilities may lower to less than a half mile a times. The areas of dense fog may impact the morning commute. If traveling in these areas this morning be prepared for sharp reductions in visibility, use low beam headlights, give extra time for your commute, and leave extra space when driving between vehicles.
