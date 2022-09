Effective: 2022-09-08 01:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog, locally dense, will continue this morning over the Berkshires, eastern Greene and Columbia Counties. Visibilities may lower to a quarter miles or less a times. The areas of dense fog may impact the morning commute. If traveling in these areas this morning be prepared for sharp reductions in visibility, use low beam headlights, give extra time for your commute, and leave extra space when driving between vehicles.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO