Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Related
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
1 man shot, 10 cars hit by gunfire in late-night SF shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in San Francisco, Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Turk Street and Buchanan Street where 10 cars were hit by gunfire. Police said a man was found shot on Larch Way. The adult […]
Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
Two injured after explosion in downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County deputy wanted in early morning Dublin double homicide
DUBLIN -- Two people were dead and an Alameda County deputy wanted in their slaying was the subject of a Bay Area manhunt early Wednesday after a fatal shooting inside a Dublin home. According to the Alameda County sheriff's office, Dublin police officers responded to 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane at about 12:45 a.m.The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both...
Manhunt ends for deputy accused of double homicide
An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy went on the run for 12 hours after he allegedly shot two people today in the East Bay, according to Dublin police.
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown after shooting and armored car heist, police say; suspect at large
Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro is currently locked down and an armored car guard is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armored truck guard critical after shooting, robbery at San Leandro Kaiser Medical Center
SAN LEANDRO – Police are investigating the shooting and robbery of an armored truck security guard at the Kaiser Medical Center in San Leandro on Wednesday morning. San Leandro Police confirmed the shooting occurred outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street around 11:40 a.m. The GardaWorld security guard, who was driving an armored vehicle, was injured and is in critical condition.Footage from Chopper 5 showed a number of San Leandro police units in the hospital parking lot with an area around the GardaWorld vehicle cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. The suspect took an item from the...
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman, 74, attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 74-year-old robbery victim said she is scared and angry about an attack in broad daylight over the weekend in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood. Mary asked KTVU not to reveal her identity, but said she's speaking out to warn others and raise awareness. She suspected she was targeted...
KTVU FOX 2
Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility
A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The guard was either picking up money or dropping it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Video captures couple stealing French bulldog 'Bruno' in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man and woman caught on video taking a French bulldog named Bruno. The couple was seen in surveillance video near Meekland and Lewelling in San Leandro tracking Bruno after he got lost from the family's yard.
3 arrested in robbery of Rolex watch from elderly Foster City man
FOSTER CITY – Three people were arrested in Sacramento County after an elderly man was robbed of his Rolex watch outside his Foster City home last week.According to Foster City police, the victim was confronted by two suspects at Costco, who attempted a fake jewelry rouse on the man. The man refused and walked into the store.Afterwards, the victim drove home, where he was confronted by the suspects. Police said the suspects restrained the man and ripped the watch from his wrist, before leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.Cameras at the store and at from a residence...
KRON4
Two arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home under renovation
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after breaking into a home that was under renovation on Sunday, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on Facebook. The suspects were taken into custody after a police chase. WCPD was called to the home off of Heritage Court at...
Woman dead, another injured in Bayview shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (BCNCBS SF) -- Two women were shot in the Bayview District on Sunday night and one women succumbed to her injuries, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday.Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue at approximately 10:44 p.m. where they located two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The women were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and one of them died.The SFPD homicide detail is investigating. There is no further information at this time.Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Shooting outside SF club leaves man with life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after an altercation outside of a nightclub in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood over the holiday weekend, police said Tuesday.The shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.Police have not made any arrest in the case or released any description of the suspect, who investigators said was driving a gold sedan.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Car and dog stolen from handicapped woman at Walnut Creek gas station
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly, handicapped woman had her car and dog stolen from her at a gas station on Tuesday, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on Facebook. WCPD later confirmed that the car and dog have both been recovered. Police said the woman was at a Chevron just before 11 a.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal firearms
MARTINEZ, Calif. - New details have been released regarding the former Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy who was arrested by his own agency last week. Investigators said Matthew Buckley falsified a police report in order to steal firearms from a court property room, according to the East Bay Times. Buckley,...
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2. Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Brown […]
Comments / 0