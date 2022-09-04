ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pacifica, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County deputy wanted in early morning Dublin double homicide

DUBLIN -- Two people were dead and an Alameda County deputy wanted in their slaying was the subject of a Bay Area manhunt early Wednesday after a fatal shooting inside a Dublin home.  According to the Alameda County sheriff's office, Dublin police officers responded to 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane at about 12:45 a.m.The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both...
DUBLIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Police Sergeant#Detroit#Vandalism
CBS San Francisco

Armored truck guard critical after shooting, robbery at San Leandro Kaiser Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO – Police are investigating the shooting and robbery of an armored truck security guard at the Kaiser Medical Center in San Leandro on Wednesday morning.  San Leandro Police confirmed the shooting occurred outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street around 11:40 a.m.  The GardaWorld security guard, who was driving an armored vehicle, was injured and is in critical condition.Footage from Chopper 5 showed a number of San Leandro police units in the hospital parking lot with an area around the GardaWorld vehicle cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. The suspect took an item from the...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility

A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The guard was either picking up money or dropping it...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

3 arrested in robbery of Rolex watch from elderly Foster City man

FOSTER CITY – Three people were arrested in Sacramento County after an elderly man was robbed of his Rolex watch outside his Foster City home last week.According to Foster City police, the victim was confronted by two suspects at Costco, who attempted a fake jewelry rouse on the man. The man refused and walked into the store.Afterwards, the victim drove home, where he was confronted by the suspects. Police said the suspects restrained the man and ripped the watch from his wrist, before leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.Cameras at the store and at from a residence...
FOSTER CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman dead, another injured in Bayview shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCNCBS SF) -- Two women were shot in the Bayview District on Sunday night and one women succumbed to her injuries, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday.Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue at approximately 10:44 p.m. where they located two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The women were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and one of them died.The SFPD homicide detail is investigating. There is no further information at this time.Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting outside SF club leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after an altercation outside of a nightclub in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood over the holiday weekend, police said Tuesday.The shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.Police have not made any arrest in the case or released any description of the suspect, who investigators said was driving a gold sedan.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2.  Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening.  Brown […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy