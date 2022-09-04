Ozzy Osbourne will play halftime show during LA Rams’ season opener

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is ready for some football.

Osbourne, 73, will sing a medley of songs during halftime of Thursday night’s NFL season opener between the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the visiting Buffalo Bills, Rolling Stone reported.

The former Black Sabbath frontman will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, headlining a North American show for the first time in nearly four years.

Osbourne’s new album, “Patient Number 9,” will be released Friday, SBNation reported. The album features contributions from Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck, Mike McCready, Chad Smith and the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Rolling Stone.

NBC and Peacock will air the game and Osbourne’s halftime show, the magazine reported.

Osbourne warmed up for his North American return last month when he returned to the stage during the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in England, months after undergoing surgery. Osbourne performed a pair of Black Sabbath classics with Iommi, his former bandmate, Rolling Stone reported.

Osbourne has not performed live in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He last teamed with Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform “Take What You Want” at the 2019 American Music Awards, Rolling Stone reported.

In June 2022, Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, shared that he was having a “very major operation” that could help “determine the rest of his life,” according to “Good Morning America.”

Osbourne announced in January 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease during an interview on “Good Morning America” and canceled the American portion of his tour, “No More Tours.” He also fell early in 2019 and had to undergo surgery.

Thursday’s game between the Rams and the Bills begins at 8:20 p.m. EDT.

