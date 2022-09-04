ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gettysburg Connection

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin discusses worldwide move from democracy

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin’s appearance at Gettysburg College drew approximately 100 people, roughly divided between seniors and college students. The event was sponsored by Gettysburg College Jewish Studies. Her topic was “Defending American Democracy: The Midterm Test.”. Rubin started by saying she had enjoyed her battlefield tour...
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gettysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
Gettysburg, PA
Government
City
Washington, PA
bctv.org

Group Turns Up Heat on PA Lawmakers to Pass Gift Ban

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift – including cash – as long as it’s disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group ‘MarchOnHarrisburg‘ is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Rubin
Person
Donald Trump
bethesdamagazine.com

After appeal of petition signatures, independent County Council candidate fails to get on general election ballot

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. Sept. 7, 2022, to include additional details and comments. A North Bethesda woman has been unsuccessful in challenging a Montgomery County Board of Elections’ decision that disqualified her from running as an unaffiliated, or independent, candidate in County Council District 4. Paula...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

New York-based Guardian Booth to acquire Homes by Keystone, relocate to Pa.

A New York manufacturer of prefabricated structures is in the process of acquiring a Franklin County company and then moving its current business to Franklin County. Guardian Booth plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, which is located at 13338 Midvale Road in Washington Township, Franklin County, and then move its operation from Orangeburg, New York to Homes by Keystone’s location in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gettysburg College#Washington Street#Washington Post#American#Jewish Studies#The Biden Administration
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania

If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Gettysburg Connection

New bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Adams

Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in Adams County at the Adams-Cumberland pharmacy in Biglerville. The updated shots, which were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are designed to target the two most common Covid omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 — as well as the original version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy