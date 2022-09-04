Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in Adams County at the Adams-Cumberland pharmacy in Biglerville. The updated shots, which were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are designed to target the two most common Covid omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 — as well as the original version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO