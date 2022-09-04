Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin discusses worldwide move from democracy
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin’s appearance at Gettysburg College drew approximately 100 people, roughly divided between seniors and college students. The event was sponsored by Gettysburg College Jewish Studies. Her topic was “Defending American Democracy: The Midterm Test.”. Rubin started by saying she had enjoyed her battlefield tour...
Pa. lawmakers spent at least $3 million on private lawyers, experts during redistricting battle, invoices show
The new districts have the potential to change the balance of power in both Harrisburg and Washington, so it’s not surprising that legal action played a major role during the process. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with...
Political notes: Teachers on the air in Frederick, candidates in breweries and a celebrity in our midst
The state teachers' union is on the air with a TV spot backing Councilmember Jessica Fitzwater (D) for Frederick County executive. The post Political notes: Teachers on the air in Frederick, candidates in breweries and a celebrity in our midst appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Moore, Cox stump for votes in Labor Day parade for Maryland gubernatorial race
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox on Monday pushed for votes, using Labor Day parades and events to promote their Maryland gubernatorial candidacies that traditionally start the campaign season. Both Moore and Cox had their own contingents marching with them in the Labor Day parade in Gaithersburg. Cox, […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
bctv.org
Group Turns Up Heat on PA Lawmakers to Pass Gift Ban
Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift – including cash – as long as it’s disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group ‘MarchOnHarrisburg‘ is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a...
WTOP
Frederick Co. school board considers changes to its religious expression policy
The board of education in Frederick County, Maryland, is considering minor changes to its policy on religious expression, after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on religious expression at public schools. The Frederick County Board of Education held a policy committee meeting in late August to discuss the policy changes....
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
bethesdamagazine.com
After appeal of petition signatures, independent County Council candidate fails to get on general election ballot
This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. Sept. 7, 2022, to include additional details and comments. A North Bethesda woman has been unsuccessful in challenging a Montgomery County Board of Elections’ decision that disqualified her from running as an unaffiliated, or independent, candidate in County Council District 4. Paula...
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
New York-based Guardian Booth to acquire Homes by Keystone, relocate to Pa.
A New York manufacturer of prefabricated structures is in the process of acquiring a Franklin County company and then moving its current business to Franklin County. Guardian Booth plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, which is located at 13338 Midvale Road in Washington Township, Franklin County, and then move its operation from Orangeburg, New York to Homes by Keystone’s location in Franklin County.
Gettysburg Police Dept. faces staffing, diversity challenges
Editor’s note: The is the second of a four-part series about the Gettysburg Police Department. I thank Chief Robert Glenny and Mayor Rita Frealing for generously spending time talking with me. We value your comments — please leave them below. The Gettysburg Police Department, currently staffed with 11...
Messiah Lifeways to explore possible affiliation with another retirement community
Messiah Lifeways, a retirement community based in Upper Allen Township, previously known as Messiah Village, has announced it is exploring the possibility of affiliating with Menno Haven, a Chambersburg-based retirement community. The two faith-based providers of senior care services plan to enter into a memorandum of understanding to explore a...
Local artist Wendy Allen presents portraits of Abraham Lincoln in September
“Emanations,” a collection of abstract figurative portraits of Abraham Lincoln by artist Wendy Allen, is on display at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery now through the end of November. The gallery is open daily during Majestic business hours. A public reception with the artist will be held Friday,...
State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts
In a petition filed Friday, the board is seeking a judicial order to permit local election boards to begin processing mail ballots on Oct. 1. The post State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania
If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Wants to Send $2,000 Check to Pennsylvanians, Even Though Republicans Are Not on Board
Should the state send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians? WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that Harrisburg politicians can’t agree. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-08-30/gov-wolf-pushes-for-2-000-direct-payments-without-a-plan-to-bring-republicans-to-the-table. (Original air-date: 9/1/22)
New bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Adams
Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in Adams County at the Adams-Cumberland pharmacy in Biglerville. The updated shots, which were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are designed to target the two most common Covid omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 — as well as the original version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
abc27.com
York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
