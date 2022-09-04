ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford, Rose Zhang begin NCAA title defense with runaway victory at Pebble Beach in 2022 Carmel Cup

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37a1NT_0hiCC8bV00
Stanford's Rose Zhang at the 2022 NCAA Championship. (Photo: Darren Reese/TGA)

The Stanford women’s golf team made an early-season statement.

The Cardinal ran away at Pebble Beach, winning by 13 shots at 12 under in the 2022 Carmel Cup to open the 2022-23 season. The defending national champions shot consecutive rounds of 5 under the final two days to pull away from second-place Texas A&M. Oklahoma State finished third at 16 over.

Rose Zhang, the world top-ranked amateur and defending NCAA individual champion, dominated the individual competition. On Saturday, she set a Pebble Beach women’s course record with a 9-under 63. An even-par 72 on Sunday was enough to clinch the crown, earning her fifth collegiate win at 13 under.

One of the final round highlights was OSU’s Han-Hsuan Yu, who aced the famous par-3 seventh hole.

Stanford freshman Megha Ganne, playing in her first collegiate tournament, finished at 8 under. Texas A&M’s Jennie Park finished one shot behind Ganne at 7 under.

Sadie Englemann finished toed for fourth at 2 under for Stanford, and Rachel Heck tied for 13th at 4 over.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula

Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
kkoh.com

Local Favorite Takes The Top Prize at The Best in The West Nugget Rib Cook Off

Winners for this year’s 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced Monday. “BJ’s BBQ” came out on top winning the $10,000 prize. 2nd place went to “Porky Chicks BBQ” from Fayetteville, Arkansas. “Back Forty Texas Barbecue,” from Pleasant Hill, CA took home Third-place. Best Sauce went to “Just North of Memphis BBQ” from Minneapolis.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanford, CA
City
Pebble Beach, CA
Stanford, CA
Sports
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Local
California Sports
mediafeed.org

What does it really cost to attend Stanford University?

Stanford is known for consistently ranking as one of the top 10 universities in the country. Stanford University tuition, at $56,169 for the 2021-22 school year, is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor.
STANFORD, CA
Paradise Post

49ers fans: 10 fantastic food vendors for the 2022-23 Levi’s Stadium season

The Faithful are also foodies, so Levi’s Stadium and its hospitality partner, Levy, make a concerted effort every year to offer craveable culinary experiences for those devoted Niner fans. For the 2022-23 season, the offerings include a cherished family recipe for lumpia, award-winning pizza and a type of burger...
FOOTBALL
coloradoboulevard.net

I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On

All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Oklahoma State#Osu#Han Hsuan#Texas A M
territorysupply.com

9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat

With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
sanjoseinside.com

New Poll Shows Mahan, Chavez Neck and Neck for SJ Mayor

A poll released by the Matt Mahan mayoral campaign shows the two candidates for San Jose mayor are neck and neck in a tightening race. Cindy Chavez polled 1 point ahead of Mahan in the survey of 674 likely voters conducted by Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates. “We feel...
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Half Moon Bay

On a stunning but small stretch of coastline midway between the famous cities of San Francisco and San Jose, you’ll find the city of Half Moon Bay. Although visitors often pass by or through it on a trip down the Pacific Coast Highway, it is more than worth your time to stop here for a few days to fully explore the area.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Eater

Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fall 2022

Like it or not, we’re officially hurtling toward the end of the year as a fleeting burst of warm weather sets in across the Bay Area and pumpkin spice everything rears its head. But regardless of whether you love or hate the holiday season, it’s undeniable that food and drink fanatics in the San Francisco Bay Area have a lot to look forward to in the next few months. There are exciting new restaurants and bars on track to open their doors from Oakland to Napa to the Monterey Bay coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
thesfnews.com

8 Common Bay Area Plumbing Issues Homeowners Should Know About

UNITED STATES—California’s Bay Area is home to nine counties, major cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, and a lot of plumbing issues. Nearly 2% of houses in San Francisco have subpar plumbing infrastructure, which is the highest rate of any county and four times higher than Los Angeles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy