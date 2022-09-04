Stanford, Rose Zhang begin NCAA title defense with runaway victory at Pebble Beach in 2022 Carmel Cup

Stanford's Rose Zhang at the 2022 NCAA Championship. (Photo: Darren Reese/TGA)

The Stanford women’s golf team made an early-season statement.

The Cardinal ran away at Pebble Beach, winning by 13 shots at 12 under in the 2022 Carmel Cup to open the 2022-23 season. The defending national champions shot consecutive rounds of 5 under the final two days to pull away from second-place Texas A&M. Oklahoma State finished third at 16 over.

Rose Zhang, the world top-ranked amateur and defending NCAA individual champion, dominated the individual competition. On Saturday, she set a Pebble Beach women’s course record with a 9-under 63. An even-par 72 on Sunday was enough to clinch the crown, earning her fifth collegiate win at 13 under.

One of the final round highlights was OSU’s Han-Hsuan Yu, who aced the famous par-3 seventh hole.

Stanford freshman Megha Ganne, playing in her first collegiate tournament, finished at 8 under. Texas A&M’s Jennie Park finished one shot behind Ganne at 7 under.

Sadie Englemann finished toed for fourth at 2 under for Stanford, and Rachel Heck tied for 13th at 4 over.