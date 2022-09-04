ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

siusalukis.com

Women's Soccer to host SIUE on Thursday in search of third straight win

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois women's soccer is looking to make it three consecutive victories on Thursday night at 6 p.m. when the Salukis play host to SIUE. Who: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars (1-3-1) Time: 6 p.m. Date: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Where: Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex...
CARBONDALE, IL
siusalukis.com

Football hosts SEMO in War For The Wheel

CARBONDALE, Ill. — No. 17 Southern Illinois hosts SEMO on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the annual War For The Wheel. A $10 ticket special is available through Friday, using the promo code "DAWGS". SIU and SEMO are separated by just 45 miles and the Mississippi River. Each year,...
CARBONDALE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Carbondale, IL
Carbondale, IL
Carbondale, IL
wfft.com

28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville

Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
MONROEVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
AUBURN, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties

A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
dailyegyptian.com

Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner

“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
CARBONDALE, IL
WANE-TV

USPS to host job fair in Fort Wayne next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Postal Service announced plans to host a job fair to fill immediate openings in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. The job fair will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Georgetown branch of the Allen County Public Library.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wish989.com

Indiana Man Wanted on Warrant Arrested in Marion

MARION – An Indiana man wanted on a warrant out of Williamson County was recently arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department. According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Robert L. Anthony from Indianapolis was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 2. Anthony had an active arrest warrant out of Williamson County for Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
WANE-TV

How did the Auburn Auction go without competition this year?

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — With RM Sotheby’s no longer hosting a Labor Day weekend auction in Auburn, it allowed for Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction to once again dominate the weekend in 2022. Owner, Auctioneer, and Chief Appraiser of Worldwide Auctioneers, John Kruse, told WANE 15 that their...
AUBURN, IN
dailyegyptian.com

Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus

A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5, at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance caught fifteen people...
CARBONDALE, IL
WANE-TV

Court docs: Lack of dinner led to man clubbing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a wooden club to knock out and batter his wife who had not cooked him dinner earlier this month, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 53-year-old No Ze with a Level 5 felony...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Scrap metal recycler expanding to facility near Markle

Fort Wayne-based Sortera Alloys Inc. is continuing to grow in northeast Indiana. The company, which sorts and recycles industrial scrap metal, announced Wednesday it is expanding into a 200,000-square-foot processing facility just outside the town of Markle and create about 80 jobs. Sortera says it uses artificial intelligence, data analytics...
MARKLE, IN

