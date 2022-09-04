Read full article on original website
Related
siusalukis.com
Women's Soccer to host SIUE on Thursday in search of third straight win
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois women's soccer is looking to make it three consecutive victories on Thursday night at 6 p.m. when the Salukis play host to SIUE. Who: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars (1-3-1) Time: 6 p.m. Date: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Where: Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex...
siusalukis.com
Football hosts SEMO in War For The Wheel
CARBONDALE, Ill. — No. 17 Southern Illinois hosts SEMO on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the annual War For The Wheel. A $10 ticket special is available through Friday, using the promo code "DAWGS". SIU and SEMO are separated by just 45 miles and the Mississippi River. Each year,...
siusalukis.com
Sold Out: Hall of Famer Bruce Weber to Highlight Saluki Tip-Off Dinner October 6
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bruce Weber will highlight the Saluki Tip-Off Dinner on Thursday, October 6 at Kokopelli Golf Club. A limited number of tickets for the event are available due to capacity limitations. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m....
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfft.com
28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
whatzup.com
Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville
Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
WANE-TV
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
Indiana Daily Student
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties
A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyegyptian.com
Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner
“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
WANE-TV
USPS to host job fair in Fort Wayne next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Postal Service announced plans to host a job fair to fill immediate openings in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. The job fair will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Georgetown branch of the Allen County Public Library.
wish989.com
Indiana Man Wanted on Warrant Arrested in Marion
MARION – An Indiana man wanted on a warrant out of Williamson County was recently arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department. According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Robert L. Anthony from Indianapolis was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 2. Anthony had an active arrest warrant out of Williamson County for Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000.
WANE-TV
How did the Auburn Auction go without competition this year?
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — With RM Sotheby’s no longer hosting a Labor Day weekend auction in Auburn, it allowed for Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction to once again dominate the weekend in 2022. Owner, Auctioneer, and Chief Appraiser of Worldwide Auctioneers, John Kruse, told WANE 15 that their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
New apartments planned off Washington Center Road and Fernwood Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local developer plans on building a total of 78 apartment units on two different land parcels in Fort Wayne, one on Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive, and the other at 718 Fernwood Ave. Both are on the city’s north side. Revolver...
wfft.com
Truck drivers in Fort Wayne share fears in the wake of recent semi crashes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The possibility of a crash is always on the back of Trucker Leeondra Slaughter’s mind. Eight years in the business, she’s seen plenty of dangerous behavior. “Weaving through traffic, too close, sometimes just people on their cell phones and texting and not paying...
dailyegyptian.com
Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus
A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5, at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance caught fifteen people...
KFVS12
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Court docs: Lack of dinner led to man clubbing woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a wooden club to knock out and batter his wife who had not cooked him dinner earlier this month, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 53-year-old No Ze with a Level 5 felony...
Inside Indiana Business
Scrap metal recycler expanding to facility near Markle
Fort Wayne-based Sortera Alloys Inc. is continuing to grow in northeast Indiana. The company, which sorts and recycles industrial scrap metal, announced Wednesday it is expanding into a 200,000-square-foot processing facility just outside the town of Markle and create about 80 jobs. Sortera says it uses artificial intelligence, data analytics...
wpsdlocal6.com
Labor Day Parade celebrates workers after two years of pandemic-related cancelations
PADUCAH — During the past two years, many events were postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but public gatherings are returning — including Labor Day events. The Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee hosted its 47th Labor Day Parade. The event was canceled for the past two...
KFVS12
Carbondale woman facing charges in connection with business burglary investigations
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges in connection with two burglary investigations. Antonia G. Turby, 26, of Carbondale, was arrested on two counts of burglary and criminal damage to property. Police say they learned she also has an active warrant for failure to appear for a criminal...
Comments / 0