we in Montana do have the worst air in the world. Don't move here. They have better air in Colorado. Move there.
It’s absolutely awful here year in and year out. I can hardly breathe. I would strongly discourage anyone from moving or traveling to Montana. All of the pictures you see in magazines and what not, are from years past. It’s Smokey year round. Between wild fires and then wood burning stoves in the winter, my lungs rarely get a break. If it weren’t for generations of family that has settled here, I would’ve left a long time ago.
gee you think it's because of wild land fires going people need think about this before product a story on bassless garbage
Comments / 16