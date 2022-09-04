Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest alleged gunman in fatal shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a man Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug was arrested about 4 p.m. Tuesday after turning himself in at the Salt Lake City Public...
ksl.com
kslnewsradio.com
ksl.com
ksl.com
Sandy police now linking 12 churches in vandalism investigation
SANDY — The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.
POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Orem Temple arson
Two government agencies have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of responsible parties who allegedly lit a fire at the under-construction Orem Temple.
Gephardt Daily
Murray police ask for help solving smash and grab, burglary cases
MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on security camera committing a “smash and grab” theft. “The video footage of the crime also shows another individual with him who was wearing a...
UPDATE: New details on Lincoln Beach shooting
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released new information regarding Sunday’s shooting near Utah Lake that left two shot and injured. According to authorities, the shooting was at a rodeo with around two to three thousand people in attendance. Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevill-Aleman, lied about his identity and ICE has […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Two shot, one in custody after shooting at Utah Lake
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Yesterday night around 9:00 p.m., Utah County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting near the south end of Utah Lake, on the west side of West Mountain. The initial 911 caller said one person was shot, later deputies found two people got shot.
KUTV
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police investigating man suspected of trying to lure children into his car
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray City Police Department is looking into a man who approached two children in Murray Sunday night and tried to convince them to get into his car. Sgt. Paul Christiansen with Murray Police said the man approached the two kids as they played on a basketball court around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Victim seriously wounded in Utah County shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Utah County that resulted in one person being seriously wounded.
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
Gephardt Daily
Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
KSLTV
Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
kjzz.com
