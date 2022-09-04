SANDY — The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.

