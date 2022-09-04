ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Second suspect arrested in Salt Palace murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the arrest of a second suspect related to the murder of 41-year-old Deliford Knight near the Salt Palace Convention Center over the weekend. The SLCPD arrested the first suspect, 22-year-old Deng Buk, on Saturday night. In a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Taylorsville, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Taylorsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
ksl.com

Sandy police now linking 12 churches in vandalism investigation

SANDY — The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray police ask for help solving smash and grab, burglary cases

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on security camera committing a “smash and grab” theft. “The video footage of the crime also shows another individual with him who was wearing a...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: New details on Lincoln Beach shooting

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released new information regarding Sunday’s shooting near Utah Lake that left two shot and injured. According to authorities, the shooting was at a rodeo with around two to three thousand people in attendance. Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevill-Aleman, lied about his identity and ICE has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Two shot, one in custody after shooting at Utah Lake

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Yesterday night around 9:00 p.m., Utah County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting near the south end of Utah Lake, on the west side of West Mountain. The initial 911 caller said one person was shot, later deputies found two people got shot.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
KSLTV

Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
HOOPER, UT

