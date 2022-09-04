The rare, once-in-a-century large-scale flowering of a dwarf bamboo species may trigger a population boom of the Japanese field mice, leading to forestry damage and disease outbreaks, according to a new study.Researchers, including those from Nagoya University in Japan, say the large-scale flowering and seeding of the dwarf bamboo Sasa borealis is a rare event called that occurs only once every 120 years with the next one not expected in over 100 years. During these rare events, known as “masting,” they say some plants produce heavy seed crops, coordinating their flowering and fruiting to do so simultaneously and over...

